10/31/2021

On at 16:42 CET

.

Cádiz managed to tie in added time against Mallorca with a penalty goal transformed by Álvaro Negredo that equaled the goal achieved by Idrisse Baba in the first part (1-1).

CAD

WRONG

Cadiz

Ledesma; Fali (Chust, 46 ‘), Iza (Osmajic, 80’), Juan Cala, A. Espino; Chapela (Arzamendia, 69 ‘), Álex Fernández, Jonsson (Tomás Alarcón, 62’); A. Perea, Lozano and Sobrino (Negredo, 61 ‘).

Majorca

M. Reina; F. Russo, Maffeo (J. Sastre, 83 ‘), B. Olivan, Valjent (Sedlar, 46’); Dani Rodríguez, Salva Sevilla (Ruíz de Galarreta, 63 ‘), Amath (Sánchez, 63’); Baba, Lee Kang In (Battaglia, 91 ‘) and Ángel.

Goals

0-1 M.29, Baba. 1-1 M.93, Álvaro Negredo.

Referee

Pizarro Gomez. TA: Fali, Juan Cala and Tomás Alarcón / Amath, Dani Rodríguez, Sedlar (2A, 87 ‘), Baba, Lee Kang In and M. Reina.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twelfth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.

In the first half, the high pressure in the center of the field curbed the initial twenty minutes and left the ball without an owner.

The first clear chance came at 21 minutes, in a direct free kick for Mallorca that Save SevilleIn a masterful launch, he crashed into the crossbar of the Cadista goal.

Five minutes later, Cádiz replied, in a quick drive from the Honduran Anthony Lozano with a shot from the left that went high (m.26).

The game went crazy at times and the team of Garcia Plaza in a boarding school Amath n’diaye that the argentine Jeremiah Conan Ledesma blocked to send a corner (m.28).

In that corner kick, the Balearic team went ahead. Threw it away Save Seville, touched on the back of Brian Olivan and the Ghanaian finished a goal Slime (m.29).

With a persistent rhythm, the ball circulated from field to field and Cádiz had two consecutive options to score.

Lush He left for speed, his kick was cut by the Slovak Martin Valjent dropping the ball to Ruben Nephew, who, totally alone, could not score due to the feline departure of the veteran Malaga goalkeeper Manolo Queen (m.31).

In the last quarter of an hour of the first half, both teams did not generate actions worthy of consideration.

After the break, despite having an advantage on the scoreboard, Mallorca came out with the intention of looking for a second goal.

South Korean Kang In Lee made several cuts in the front of the area and fired with great intention, sending Ledesma the ball to a corner (m.48).

The Argentine goalkeeper repeated, with an even better stop to a shot from the Tenerife striker Angel Rodriguez from short distance (m.54).

Mallorca, more intoned than Cádiz, hindered the opposing creation zone to prevent balls from reaching the front line.

The men of Alvaro Cervera they did not have their day and they could do little in the second half. If anything, some ball to the area that the Balearic team cleared without much trouble.

Mallorca played the last minutes with ten players due to the expulsion of the Serbian defender Aleksandar Sedlar for a double yellow (m.86) in a clash that heated up at the end with several hard tackles.

In added time, a penalty committed by Sastre on Lozano gave Cádiz the tie. The maximum penalty transformed her Alvaro Negredo (m.92).

Cádiz continues without winning in their stadium and so far they have only achieved one victory in the league, away from home.