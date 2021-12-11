ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Saturday, 11 December 2021 – 15:14

Salaries regulated by agreement have risen on average 1.49% until November, far from the 5.6% that prices have risen

A waiter serves at the bar of a bar

Workers regulated by the agreement accumulate an average wage increase of 1.49% so far this year at the end of November, but there is 15.4% of the total that has had to face the year with the highest increases in inflation of the last three decades with your salary frozen or even reduced.

This follows from the last Statistics of Collective Bargaining Agreements published by the Ministry of Yolanda daz this Friday, which collects that a total of 1.13 million workers in the country have had their salary frozen or even cut so far in 2021. 15.4% of the 7.33 million wage earners in the country who are governed by an agreement.

The percentage of workers with frozen salaries has thus gone from 0.4% in 2019 to 5.9% in 2020 and now stands at 15.4%.

In total, two companies have applied salary cuts to 239 workers, while 94,023 companies have kept their employees’ salaries unchanged despite inflation pressing their pockets.

The rest of the companies that are also regulated by agreement have increased the salary of their employees, although at the moment in a moderate way: 1.49% on average.

These slight increases in wages are leading unions to demand more powerful increases in negotiations, since families have to face prices 5.6% higher than those in the country a year ago, and accumulate a loss of purchasing power of about 9,000 million so far this year, according to calculations by Funcas.

Revaluation of salaries by agreements

“The problem is that in 2021 the wage increase agreed and registered so far has continued to decrease compared to 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a significant increase in inflation, however, the health crisis and the economic effects associated with it have caused a fall of the agreed salary increases, fundamentally in the business area agreements “, points out the Confederal Secretary of Union Action of CCOO in the report Balance of Collective Bargaining, to which THE WORLD has had access.

In this way, “if the inflation forecasts for this year are fulfilled, we would find ourselves again before a scenario of clear loss of purchasing power”, denounces the union of Unai Sordo.

These pressures and social unrest have already led some companies such as Mercadona to announce a salary increase for its 93,000 employees in accordance with the closing of the 2021 CPI, which will be around 5%, for next year. The question is which movements like this will contribute to the generation of the so-called ‘second round effects’ on inflation.

CENTRAL BANKS REQUEST MODERATION

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Spain They have been warning of the risk of two effects that could be harmful to the economy for a long time. One, that the rise in prices – which is mainly driven by the supply shock that has occurred after the Covid and the rise in energy prices – leads to equivalent wage increases; and two, that companies cannot bear the narrowing of margins due to the rise in costs and decide to transfer it to prices.

Both effects would contribute to creating more inflation and the economy would thus fall into a very dangerous inflationary spiral, which would force central banks to tighten monetary policy earlier than expected.

This in turn poses a risk to economic recovery, especially given the high indebtedness of the public and private sectors, and could further delay the recovery of economic activity levels prior to the pandemic.

Although to date the salary increases are moderate, it is worrying that there are companies that follow this path and decide to raise salaries strongly next year, in addition to the fact that there are many companies in the country that are not regulated by agreement and whose decision on salaries is not. it can be neither measured nor known in real time.

CONSTRUCTION AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS ,; THE BIGGEST CLIMBS

The increases have not been homogeneous in all sectors. The agreements of the information and communications sector, to which many telecommunications companies subscribe, are those that have agreed to a higher salary increase so far this year, of 3.30%; followed by construction, with a revaluation of 2.40%. The wages of the agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing (+ 2%) and salaries in the education sector (+ 2.02%).

These are the sectors in which, in general terms, employment has performed better so far this year.

On the contrary, real estate activities are those in which the freezing of wages has been more common, and there have also been sectors with very modest wage variations: + 0.65% in financial and insurance activities, + 0.73% in Public Administration and defense and mandatory Social Security, + 0.81% in hospitality or + 0.99% in household activities such as employers of domestic staff and producers of goods and services for their own use.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more