12/15/2021 at 4:34 PM CET

There is going to be a new currency in Spain. It’s all about the coins bullion, a coin obtained with precious metals, before the end of the year. These pieces have a face value of 1.5 euros and the main image is the Iberian lynx. It is intended for collectors but it cannot be bought with it, it has no commercial value.

The bullion is a currency that has to be of a law equal to or greater than 900 thousandths and have been minted after 1800. The National Currency and Stamp Factory (FNMT) has produced only 12,000 units. Its value depends on the price of gold at all times, plus a margin of 10%.

How are the 1’5 coins

These collector’s items are made with 999.9 thousandths of fine gold And they had a 37 mm diameter. Its weight is equivalent to that of a troy ounce (31.10 grams), which is a British imperial unit of measurement.

On the obverse of the coin, motifs and legends of a real are represented, with the two hemispheres under the Royal Crown and flanked by pillars of Hercules with the motto “Plus Vltra“All this, supported by a sea ​​with waves. At the top is inscribed ‘Felipe VI King of Spain’ and, at the bottom, it reads’1 ounce 999.9 gold ‘.

On the reverse side, you can see the head of a Iberian lynx. On the left side, the mint mark and the year of issue, 2021. There is also, in the upper half, the inscription of the face value of the currency of 1,5 euro. At the bottom you can read ‘lIberian ince ‘.

Both sides of the coin are bordered with a pinion graph. The National Mint and Stamp Factory has entered the bullion coin market and each year a different series will be minted, which are the object of collectors.

Five coins from this collection will be exhibited at the FNMT Museum. The rest can be acquired through entities contracted for this, in auctions and specific sales.