10/23/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

Portuguese Jose Mourinho, Roma coach, assumed this Saturday “all responsibility” for the 1-6 humiliation suffered last Thursday in the Europa League against Norwegian Bodo Glimt and acknowledged that he lined up an eleven with many rotations to limit the risk of injury due to low temperature and artificial grass.

“The grass was artificial and it scared us all. I thought it was an opportunity for some players to rest. I was wrong. My responsibility. Unfortunately, the defeat remains in the history of Roma and there is nothing I can do about that. it remains in my history and it is deserved, “he said Mourinho at the press conference prior to Rome-Naples this Sunday.

“A result of this type happens once in a lifetime. On Thursday it could even end 7-1 or 8-1, if we had played ten more minutes. The only person responsible is me. Neither the players, nor the property, nor (the sports director, Portuguese) Tiago pinto. I was the one who decided to line up a team that had a great chance of losing the game. Obviously, I did not imagine such a disaster, “he added.

Mourinho, who signed for the Roma of the American family property Friedkin, He defended that his relationship with the directive is good, despite the fact that some Roman media claimed otherwise in recent reports, and sent some messages to the previous property, of the also American James Pallotta.

“The property spent a lot of money to solve problems caused by people who now laugh. Surely there are people who laugh with their pockets full of money,” he said, probably referring to members of the former leadership.

“When someone writes that Mourinho not happy with the property, can’t tell a bigger lie. Does Mourinho want more players? Yes, Mourinho he is like all coaches. Mourinho wants a balanced squad, with two players per position. Yes but Mourinho has a lot of respect for lso Friedkin and by Tiago and he has decided to accept this job because he understands the situation, “he said.

On his return to Italian football, Mourinho it won five games in Serie A and lost four, including the derby against Lazio, before this Sunday’s meeting against leader Naples.

In the Europa League, Roma overwhelmed CSKA Sofía and Zorya, before the 1-6 humiliation suffered against Bodo.