If you just bought or have been given a MacBook, these are the best accessories you will need for your new laptop.

If you now have a laptop like the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro in your possession and it is your first Mac, you will surely have a lot of questions about how it works. But also about what accessories you need with your new Mac.

These are some of the accessories every MacBook user needs to have around, both to protect them or to improve their functionality.

Apple laptops are not the cheapest, but they tend to last a long time and have a fairly high second-hand sale value that could be even higher if they are in good condition.

That’s why it’s important to protect your MacBook while making the most of it. These accessories will also help you improve your connectivity capabilities.

Hard case for MacBook Air

Mosiso MacBook Air Hard Case at Amazon

One of the first things you should buy for your MacBook is a rigid protective case. They are not infallible, because if your equipment falls from a certain height, it will surely end up being damaged. But this rigid Mosiso case It will protect it from minor impacts and scratches.

The good thing is that it costs less than 19 euros and is available in 25 different colors, so you will have to choose from.

Belkin 68W 2 USB Compact Charger

68W Belkin Boost Charge at Amazon

The Apple laptop charger is a product that you will need every day to charge your laptop, but it is huge and heavy. However Belkin Boost Charge is a 65W charger compatible with Macs and also has 2 USB-C inputs.

One of its connections has a power between 45W and 60W and the other 18W, so you can have a Mac and a mobile or tablet charging at the same time.

It is also cheap, it only costs 39 euros on Amazon.

UGREEN USB-C hub

UGREEN USB-C Hub at Amazon

This UGREEN USB-C hub for laptops It is a must for all MacBook users, even with one of the newer MacBook Pro with more connections like HDMI or SD card reader.

It has an Ethernet port to connect to wired networks, but also traditional USB connections, HDMI compatible with 60 Hz video, USB-C compatible with chargers up to 100W, SD and microSD card reader.

It is one of the best and most complete that you can buy right now and costs 49.99 euros.

Logitech MX Master Mouse

Logitech MX Master on Amazon

Logitech MX Master it is one of the best ergonomic mice in the world. Created to be comfortable in the palm of your hand, it has two scroll wheels, one horizontal and one vertical, a button to change the scroll speed and an extra button for the thumb.

It has a Bluetooth connection for 3 devices or a USB connection thanks to its adapter that makes it faster and will not have interferences, something that Bluetooth usually has.

This mouse can already be found for only 49.99 euros on Amazon.

Nulaxy laptop stand

Nulaxy laptop stand

This laptop stand is perfect to have in your home next to a larger monitor or to give it height and thus work with a better back position. It is a rigid aluminum stand that adds height and angle to the MacBook.

Use it together with a wireless keyboard and mouse and you can work with your laptop in a more comfortable way without your back suffering.

Amazon has it in stock for 34.99 euros.

External SSD SanDisk Extreme SSD 1 TB

1TB SanDisk Extreme SSD at Amazon

If you need more storage capacity on your Mac, you may be tempted to go for a cheap hard drive. But the speeds of these drives are very low compared to SSD drives, albeit cheaper.

But this unit SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD It has a good price and enough capacity to store all your big projects that you need. It is also designed to withstand shocks and falls and that your data is safe.

You can get the 1 TB version for 129.99 euros although they also have 4TB, 2TB and 500GB versions.

Pendrive SanDisk Ultra Dual DriveType-C

SanDisk Ultra Dual DriveType-C at Amazon

Another option to save your files in a safe and external way from your Mac is to get a pendrive that is compatible with the USB-C ports of the laptops.

The good news is that there are more and more, but this SanDisk Ultra Dual DriveType-C there are few for its value for money.

It has a USB-C connection and a traditional USB-A connection that you can take out with a button. It has a capacity of 64GB for only 12.72 euros although you have from 16GB to 256GB.

UGREEN SD card adapter

UGREEN SD Card Reader at Amazon

If you are going to use your Mac as a camera work tool, what you will urgently need is an adapter to read SD or microSD cards. East UGREEN reader It is on offer with a 5% discount applying the coupon that you will find on its website.

It has two inputs, SD and microSD, as well as a USB-C connection to the laptop with a braided cable that makes it more resistant.

Webcam with LED Tecknet

Webcam with LED Tecknet at Amazon

Laptop cameras are usually not very good, especially in low light conditions such as at dusk or at night. And if you also work with your laptop closed with an external screen, it makes more sense to get an external webcam.

This Tecknet camera has Full HD resolution and a large white LED ring that illuminates your closest scene, such as your face, for higher quality video calls.

You can find it on Amazon for 36.99 euros.

Pop-up stand for Aiino laptops

Aiino popup support in Amaozn

If you are going to work with your laptop and only with your laptop, without connecting it to an external screen, and you never know where you can end up, such as in an office, library, cafeteria or anywhere, this support to lift it interests you.

The Aiino pop-up support is an option that sticks to the lid of the equipment and that when folded it does not take up anything, but when open it will lift the equipment several centimeters.

You can find it on Amazon for only 11.10 euros.

