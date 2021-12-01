In the kitchen we use many appliances: the blender, the microwave, the kitchen robot … but, a hair dryer?

The function of an appliance depends on the use we want to give it. We use a hair dryer for what its name reflects, but it does not cease to be a device that emits hot air.

And that hot air can have many practical applications in the kitchen. It can speed up some tasks and make others easier. That’s why some celebrity chefs always have one on hand.

We’ll see 10 surprising uses of the hand dryer in the kitchen. It serves much more than it seems, to the point that you may end up installing one in yours …

Getting out of the shower and drying your hair is an activity that many do almost daily. In order not to make a bad decision, we leave you a guide so that you can choose the best hair dryer well.

One thing to keep in mind, above all else, is hygiene.

The motor of hair dryers can contain bacteria or dust, so do not use the bathroom dryer in the kitchen. Better to buy a specific dryer for each task. At Amazon you have hair dryers starting at 17 euros.

Melt chocolate … or butter

As explained by Yahoo! Life, one of the Most obvious uses of a hair dryer in the kitchen is to melt chocolate.

It is also one of the most comfortable options, because you do not have to cook water for a water bath, or use the microwave. AND it is much easier to control that the chocolate does not stick, or does not burn.

Simply cut it into small pieces, and bring the dryer a few inches closer to full power.

It is also very useful for melt the butter, before spreading it in a mold.

Defrost

If you have to cook a food and it has not had time to defrost, again, it is not necessary to use the microwave or the water bath, unless it is very frozen.

If you are short, you can use the dryer to finish defrosting. Or to separate frozen food that have been stuck.

Drying food

Did you know chicken skin, or any other meat, is it better toasted in the oven if it is completely dry?

Before putting the meat in the oven … dry it completely with a dryer. The rotisserie chicken will come out much more crispy and flavorful.

Dry spoons and strainers

In almost all recipes it is usual mix amounts of liquids, such as oil or water, with powdered ingredients: salt, flour, spices, etc.

If you use the spoon or the strainer with some liquid, and then you have to use powdered ingredients, they will stick together.

You can dry with a cloth, but it won’t remove all the moisture, especially if the spoon is made of wood. The solution? Use a hair dryer.

Prevent oxidation

Many kitchen accessories rust if not completely dried, when washed.

You can avoid it drying them with the hair dryer before storing them in the pantry drawer.

Other curious uses

Peel off the labels from the jars, melting the glue Remove the inaccessible breadcrumbs from the toaster Glaze the sugar on the cakes Spread the chocolate or cream on a sponge cake, without manipulating it with your hands

They are simple and very practical tricks that do not cost anything to try.