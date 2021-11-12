In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

After a move 11.11 with great offers on thousands of products, it is time to highlight some of the best offers you can find today and all weekend on Amazon.

We are not talking about those discounts that appear and disappear, although it cannot be confirmed for sure, we are talking about Cheaper products that for more than two days will be available on Amazon, ready for you to buy.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

This Amazon e-book reader has 8GB of storage and a backlit display. It is also waterproof.

The Amazon e-book reader, specifically the model that is capable of withstanding humidity, is on sale.

Kindle Paperwhite It is one of the best ebook readers on Amazon and now you can get its 10th generation with a discount of 70 euros. It has a 6-inch e-ink screen, 32 GB of storage, WiFi connection and you can also use it near water.

Its normal price is 159 euros, but this weekend you will have it at 89.99 euros.

LITTLE F3 5G

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

One of POCO’s star mobiles, in addition to being one of the best sellers on Amazon, remains one of the best deals these days on Amazon.

LITTLE F3 5G It is a mobile with good features and that according to our analysis has exceptional performance, a good very bright 120 Hz screen, a good design and sound quality.

It has 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity, a 48 megapixel camera and 128 GB of storage. Take it with a 70 euro discount for only 279.99 euros.

LG 55UP8000

LG 55UP8000 at Amazon

Now you can have a large Smart TV with a size of 55 inches and a recognized brand such as LG at a fairly low price. We talk about this LG 55UP8000, a model with 4K and with all streaming apps to watch your favorite series and movies.

Supports video in 4K, HDR10 Pro, HLG and also has support for Virtual Surround sound. It connects to the internet via Ethernet cable or via WiFi. In addition, it has Bluetooth to connect peripherals such as sound bars or headphones.

You can get it during this weekend for 509.99 euros and free shipping.

Sharp HT-SB110

Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI, ARC / CEC connection of 90 W and a size of 80 centimeters wide.

If you have bought a new Smart TV or have been with a TV for several years and have no complaints, surely you will not know that what you are missing is a sound bar. The improvement you will get with a better sound will change forever how you consume series and movies.

This sound bar Sharp HT-SB110 It is perfect to install it in front of the TV, it is compatible with HDMI and ARC / CEC, so your TV will know that it must get the sound through this bar. It has a power of 90W and is 80 centimeters long.

The best thing is the price, because now it costs 53.99 euros.

iRobot Roomba 692

This robot vacuum cleaner with app control and virtual assistants has smart navigation and a price that makes it the cheapest Roomba on the market.

iRobot Roomba 692 It is one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaners that you can find from a leading brand such as iRobot.

A robot that will clean your floors every day, which has a brush to reach all the corners and furthest places, with great suction power and an autonomy of about 120 minutes.

It also has a WiFi connection and an application that allows you to control it at any time and even when you are not at home.

It only costs 199 euros for a limited time.

Logitech H150

How many video calls do you make now that telecommuting is more established? If you can no longer use those old headphones that came with a mobile to make your calls, you have a bargain in these Logitech H150.

They are headphones compatible with any PC with two plugs (speakers and microphone). They have good sound quality, are very light with a headband design and also a flip-up microphone so they can hear you clearly.

It only costs 11.30 euros on Amazon.

Pack of 4 TP-Link Tapo P100 plugs

Automate your home with these 4 smart plugs connected to WiFi from TP-Link and control your home from your mobile or with your voice thanks to Alexa or the Google assistant.

If you’ve ever been curious about making your home smarter with elements such as light bulbs or plugs that you can control from your mobile, here is a perfect offer to start with that will last all weekend.

This pack of 5 smart plugs TP-Link Tapo P100 It is very cheap, only 33.99 euros, and you can use them anywhere, they connect to your WiFi network and can be controlled from a remote application. Also with the Google assistant or with Alexa.

Cecotec Conga 1090 Connected Force

Cecotec Conga 1090 Connected Force at Amazon

If you want to save a lot of time on your housework, nothing like a robot vacuum cleaner. But how about a robot that in addition to vacuuming can also scrub the floor? East Cecotec Conga 1090 Connected Force it’s the solution.

It is a robot vacuum cleaner with a floor mopping function, so it can suck dirt off the floor with its two brushes and its 1400 Pa vacuum cleaner and at the same time add a mop to scrub the floor.

It can be controlled remotely with your mobile application or with Alexa or the Google assistant.

Now it only costs 129 euros on Amazon and the offer will last all weekend.

WD Blue SSD Drive

This SATA-connected hard drive has a capacity of 500GB and a write speed of 560MB / s. Western Digital takes its chest out with the low consumption of this SSD and lets us save files, programs or games safely and efficiently.

If you want to make your old computer go faster, be it a laptop or a desktop, you need an SSD drive. This 500GB WD Blue SSD Drive This offer on Amazon during the weekend for only 44.95 euros.

For less than 50 euros you will get your PC to go much faster, giving a second life to that computer that you were perhaps thinking of recycling.

Razer Kraken X

Razer Kraken X on Amazon

If you are looking for a new headset that you can use on your computer or on consoles, both to play games and to make video calls, Razer Kraken X They have it all, especially for gamers.

For less than 40 euros you have headphones that are compatible with 7.1 surround sound on PC, with passive noise cancellation thanks to its design with generous and comfortable ear pads. It also has a flexible microphone that you can disable.

