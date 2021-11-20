In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The best and cheapest products you’ll find during Black Friday on Amazon, all for less than 20 euros.

The great Black Friday deals are already active. Virtually all stores are publishing their discounts for what will be a week of discounts, final auctions and bargains on millions of products.

But what about the cheapest? You also have an option of get very cheap products during Black Friday, as well as these that we are going to list right away, for less than 20 euros each.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

They are technological products that are useful and are now cheaper than ever and that we usually do not usually see so cheap on Amazon.

Get them on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence. If you don’t like it, unsubscribe whenever you want and you will continue to have the benefits until the end of the trial.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 months free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an Alexa remote, although without volume buttons, integrated.

The cheapest Amazon player for your TV is now a lot cheaper. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a streaming player compatible with Full HD video that now only costs 18.99 euros.

It is the cheapest and simplest solution to have a Smart TV even if you have a very old TV. You only need an HDMI port and a WiFi connection to enjoy your movies and series on platforms such as Prime Video or HBO Max.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential on Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential It is one of the ergonomic mice initially designed for gamers at the best price this week. It can be purchased for 19.90 euros and is a safe purchase whether you play or just want a comfortable mouse.

It has 5 programmable buttons, a 6400 DPI optical sensor, and mechanical switches that make the “click” satisfying. It is a mouse with a USB cable, so you can forget about batteries.

PNY CS900 SSD Drive – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

PNY SSD7 CS900 at Amazon

SSD drives can do two things: revive an old PC and increase the capacity of your computer with the best speed and the best price. This SSD drive PNY CS900 120GB It is possibly the cheapest you can get right now with excellent value for money.

You can buy it for 19.99 euros with 120 GB, but you have capacities of 240 GB, 480 GB and 960 GB.

Pendrive Lexar JumpDrive S80 – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

Lexar JumpDrive S80 at Amazon

Flash drives are still much needed products today, even living in the cloud age. East Lexar JumpDrive S80 It is a very cheap pendrive from a first class brand such as Lexar. It is also USB 3.1, so you ensure the maximum transfer speed.

With a capacity of 32 GB it only costs 7.28 euros. But you have more capacities, such as 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB for 31.78 euros.

Tenda SP6 Smart Plug – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

Tenda SP6 on Amazon

You can no longer lack a smart plug at home. East Tenda SP6 It is one of the cheapest plugs you can find right now on Amazon thanks to the Black Friday discounts. It only costs 7.99 euros.

For less than 10 euros you get a plug to use in Europe, with WiFi connection and remote control from your application. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google assistants.

Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charger – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

Belkin Boost Charge at Amazon

Wireless charging is available in more and more mobiles and other products, such as wireless headphone boxes. This wireless charging dock Belkin Boost Charge it’s a perfect base to forget about USB or Lightning cables.

Now it only costs 19.99 euros and is capable of charging up to 15 W with any product compatible with Qi technology, such as Apple or Samsung mobiles. Also with the AirPods, Huawei Freebuds Pro and many others.

UGREEN 36W Charger – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

UGREEN 36W charger at Amazon

If you want to charge your mobile or tablet at maximum speed, you need a compatible charger. And if your mobile, unfortunately, no longer includes it, you can get this 36W UGREEN charger. Take it on sale for 16.99 euros.

Not only is it fast at up to 36W, it also has 2 USB-A ports for charging two devices at the same time (so at 18W each). You will save time and money.

Mars Gaming MMPRGBLS Mousepad – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

Mars Gaming MMPRGBLS at Amazon

If you consider that you need a mat to play and that your movements are smoother, you cannot miss this mat Mars Gaming MMPRGBLS. It will only cost you 7.99 euros.

It measures 36.5 x 26.5 centimeters and is 4 millimeters thick. It also has RGB effects with 12 different effects that you can control from its base. If you like RGB effects in your gamer setup, you are going to need it.

Lexar High-Performance microSD Card – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

Lexar High-Performance at Amazon

If you need a microSD card to use in your camera or mobile and that is fast, this 64GB Lexar High-Performance it is perfect. Also now it only costs 11.80 euros.

It is suitable for cameras and mobiles where you want to record and play video in high definition, 3D or 4K. You ensure the best speed to avoid problems. It also includes an SD card adapter.

1080p Webcam EGC-C02 – Black Friday 2021 Bargain at Amazon

1080p webcam EGC-C02 at Amazon

If you are still making videoconferences from your laptop even after more than a year and a half with telecommuting or remote work, it is time you put some quality to your video calls with this Full HD webcam that only costs 17.54 euros.

It has support to put it on the laptop screen or on a larger monitor. It also has a microphone, an option to put it on a tripod and even a safety cap for the lens.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.