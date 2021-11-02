One of the goals of any citizen is to reduce the amount of unnecessary energy they consume on a daily basis. And although we cannot do anything because our company saves electricity in the office, we can carry out different actions at home to achieve it.

Saving light has two positive effects. The first is the environment, since it benefits from our consuming less because that means that less fossil fuels are burned. And the second is the pocket, since the less we consume, the lower the bill will be at the end of the month.

The first, without a doubt, is the most ethical. But to be honest, it is the least motivating because the environment is something very global and ethereal for some.

On the other hand, the second can make more than one get up from the sofa and get to work, since the pocket always hurts at the end of the month.

So without further ado We are going with 10 tips that will help you consume less energy at home, being many of these simple gestures that neither cost effort nor money.

Swap all lighting for LED lights

This is one of the tips that experts, engineers and activists have been giving us since the LED slipped into traditional lighting.

The very low consumption of these bulbs, their life expectancy of more than 10 years, their instantaneous ignition and their compatibility with intelligent applications (program shutdowns, change color, etc.) make the LED an already mandatory option.

LED FLUOCOMPACT HALOGEN ECO Savings in two years € 12 € 10 € 4 Useful life Between 10 and 35 years Between 6 and 10 years2 years Quick start-upInstantInstantInstantRecommended useAll the house

It is true that 10 years ago the price of LED bulbs was very high, but today buying a filament bulb costs almost the same as a good LED, and the difference is that the LED option lasts five times longer on average.

Turn on the necessary lights

Yes, you are reading well. Unlike the typical advice to turn off all the lights you can, the really correct thing is that you have the necessary lights on. Whether for cooking, reading or working.

The point is that we usually have more lights on than we need. If we have strong ceiling lights in the kitchen, it is not necessary to turn on the extractor light or the extra light on the table. The same goes for the lights in the bathroom, living room or bedrooms.

The normal thing is that with a good light we have the room illuminated, so avoid turning on too much, only have the necessary to carry out your activity normally and without straining your eyes.

Close windows and doors with the heating and air conditioning

When it is hot or cold, the usual thing is to put on either the heating or the air conditioning, whichever is playing at that time. And although the degrees to which they are is an important question, it is even more so to close the room in which we are.

That is, it is cold, imagine, and life in the house is going to take place in the living room, the office and the bedroom. Well, what we must do is turn off the radiators that are in empty rooms and close the doors and windows of the rooms to be used.

Thus We can turn off the air conditioning and heating without fear of losing the ideal temperature of the rooms. Consuming less energy and taking advantage of the natural insulation of the house (although we will talk about this later).

Use appliances well

How many times have we seen a half-load dishwasher turn on at noon, a refrigerator open for half an hour while we decide what we want to eat or an oven with the lid open because we don’t know if the pizza is done.

These three electrical appliances are the most responsible for consumption in a house, so we must use them very well. In the case of the dishwasher, we must wait until it is full, since it will be used less often, and we must always choose the ECO wash, since it consumes less energy.

As for the refrigerator, the longer it is open, the more energy it uses to maintain the temperature, so you have to open it just enough. It is also vital to put it in ECO mode (between 3 and 4 degrees usually) since much less energy is consumed.

As for the oven, every time we open it, it loses a lot of accumulated heat, so it has to recover it once we close the lid again. Food looks good whether or not it’s cooked through the glass, don’t be impatient.

Change appliances

This step costs a lot of money, and that is why we only recommend it in cases where your old appliances are failing lately or if they are more than 20 years old, in which case they probably do not know what efficiency is or by chance.

Upgrading appliances in homes with old equipment has proven crucial when it comes to saving a few euros at the end of the month. In addition, the benefits do not just end in savings, but the new refrigerators / ovens / dishwashers are smart, with more modes and work better.

In this way, not only our pockets notice it, but the beer is colder, the pizza comes out just right and the dishes come out cleaner than ever. Here the advantages are twofold.

Finish off the red pilots

Possibly stand-by is the enemy of savings, since at the end of the day we have dozens of computers that are in suspension, which means that they are not really turned off.

The television, the Blu-ray, the console, the monitor, the laptop … we have many computers at home that are always on or suspended, which means that they continue to consume some light. It is not something dramatic, but it can be noticed at the end of the month.

To end this, it is best to completely turn off those gadgets and equipment that they leave us, and those that do not have them plugged into power strips that can be turned off manually. Thus ensuring that we cut their electricity consumption.

Oh and please, never leave consoles in Quick Start mode, since it consumes much more than usual, so much so that sometimes the fans have to be plugged in because the console continues to do things in the background without our permission.

Insulate the house well

This could come at the point of closing windows and doors from before, the point is that here we go one step further. Normally in Spain the windows and doors, depending on where we are, are bad.

The windows are not double-layered, the doors are thin, nothing fits well, there are gaps everywhere … This means that cold air leaks in in winter and cold air escapes from the air conditioning in summer.

25% of the heat in the home goes through the windows and 5% through the doors, approximately.

To solve this, however, you do not have to leave a lot of money on the way, since with curtains for the windows that face the outside, seal with silicone those large cracks that we have in the wall and buy weatherstripping for the doors, the insulation at home it improves.

Smart thermostats and valves

This is key, especially in cold places. Modern boilers often have the smart thermostat, but if they don’t, it’s cheap to install one. But what does it consist of? Well, in a temperature controller that, like in the car, works to reach the ideal temperature.

Instead of setting the heating to level 2 or 3, we tell you that we don’t want to drop below 21 degrees., for example, and thus the boiler only works as soon as we pass that minimum, turning on the minimum, consuming little and always maintaining a pleasant temperature.

As for the smart valves, they do the same but instead of going to the boiler, they go directly to the radiators, which allows us to manage the heat in a specific room.

Smart plugs

If we want to be a little more sophisticated we have the option of buying smart plugs, a good measure if we want to program what time electronic devices are turned on and off at home.

For example, with these plugs, what we can do is connect the electrical radios that we have at home half an hour before we arrive in order to find the hot room, and then automatically turn off after two hours, preventing us from somehow forgetting to unplug it.

This is also very useful to have it in the living room, behind the cabinet where the consoles, the television, the sound bar, the router and the Blu-ray go, since we can configure an automatic shutdown from 00 a.m. to 8 a.m. the morning and thus save having 5 devices on stand-by.

Change consumption habits

Although this consumption is not directly going to reduce energy consumption, it is going to save you a few euros, and surely you have already heard it 20 times: washing machines at night.

With the change in electricity rates in Spain, now we have to have the watch at hand in order to ensure that our electricity consumption is adapted to the cheapest strips, the valley and the plain. Avoiding peak hours at all costs.

As you can see in the image, Ideally, leave the dishwasher and washing machine for the weekends, and if this is not possible, you will have to get up early or stay up late. And the same I say with the iron.

Now, after 10 tips, many of them quick and cheap to carry out, you have in your hand that the next electricity bill is lower for two reasons: the first, because you have changed your habits; and the second, because now you are more efficient and responsible than before.