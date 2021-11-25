In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These products are real bargains: they have an exclusive 50% or more discount during Black Friday.

If you want to buy a bargain during Black Friday, here we have real bargains. Not all products are so discounted as to be categorized as a bargain, but these certainly are.

We have found products with more than 50% discount, so cheap that they have decided to charge half of what they were costing until a few days ago.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

Remember that although they are so cheap if you buy them on Amazon you can take them with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 months free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) with 62% discount

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

The smart speaker Echo Dot compact, in disk or third generation format, is reduced to only 18.99 euros, or what is the same, a discount of 63% on its original price.

A perfect speaker to use with Alexa, the virtual assistant that allows you to play music, news, podcast, interact with smart home products and much more.

SanDisk Extreme with a 68% discount

SanDisk Extreme at Amazon

The SanDisk Extreme card with a capacity of 256 GB now costs 41.99 euros. A spectacular price drop considering that it previously cost 129.99 euros.

This card is perfect to insert into your mobile and save a lot of space when taking photos and videos. It supports 4K video recording and playback.

Razer Viper Ultimate with 53% discount

Razer Viper Ultimate on Amazon

If you were looking for a mouse to play and use in your day to day, or perhaps an ergonomic mouse that has a good design and has a good offer, the gaming mouse Razer Viper Ultimate it is now on Amazon for 79.99 euros.

It has a Razer Focus + 20,000 DPI optical sensor, weighs only 74 grams and is wireless, but with a charging base that is also the adapter to avoid using Bluetooth.

Nespresso VERTUO Next with 54% discount

Nespresso VERTUO Next on Amazon

The capsule coffee maker Nespresso Vertuo Next It is a new model of coffee maker with a modern design and that has a great discount on Black Friday of 54%. Take it for 69 euros on Amazon.

It comes with 5 cups of different sizes and is compatible with the new capsules that use centrifugal force to filter the water. It also has WiFi to improve your system and heats up in 30 seconds.

Philips MG7720 / 15 with 57% discount

Philips MG7720 / 15 at Amazon

Philips MG7720 / 15 It is a 14-in-1 hair trimmer, a very useful product to cut your hair at home or wax when you need it. He trims his beard and is a hair clipper, with a 120-minute battery and 12 accessories.

Amazon has lowered it to 29.99 euros with free shipping.

Roomba 981 with 62% discount

iRobot Roomba 981 at Amazon

The robotic vacuum cleaner iRobot Roomba 981 It has a WiFi connection to control it remotely from your mobile, it has 2 multi-surface rubber brushes to vacuum all the elements that are left on the floor and it is compatible with Google and Alexa.

iRobot is one of the most important brands in the world of these vacuum cleaners and now you can get this model for 379 euros.

Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected with 54% discount

Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected on Amazon

Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected is a robotic vacuum cleaner that is also capable of scrubbing the floor with its combination of water tank and mop. A perfect robot for your home if you want to save time and money when cleaning the floor.

It is a model connected with WiFi, a pet brush and an autonomy of 160 minutes that now drops to 139 euros.

Polar M430 with 57% discount

Polar M430 on Amazon

The watch for athletes Polar M430 It is a good option for anyone who wants to record their races while running, because it is specially designed for runners. It has GPS, heart rate tracking, various sports log, and sleep tracking.

The best thing about this watch is that it has running improvement programs, which will guide you to improve your marks. Amazon has lowered it to 90.90 euros.

Oral-B Pro 2000 with 56% discount

Oral-B Pro 2000 + Oxyjet Irrigator at Amazon

A bargain for all people concerned about their oral hygiene, because now you can get this Oral-B mouth cleaning kit for 79.99 euros.

It consists of an Oral-B Pro 2000 rechargeable electric toothbrush, a Braun Oxyjet irrigator and 8 replacement heads.

Bosch Unlimited 6 Series with 56% discount

Bosch Unlimited 6 Series at Amazon

The Bosch Unlimited 6 Series Cordless Broom Vacuum is the best alternative to traditional sled and robotic vacuums. They’re lightweight, battery-powered, and you can use them anytime without making a fuss.

This model has a 400ml tank, a weight of 2.3kg, a great suction power and an autonomy of about 30 minutes. Now it can be obtained for 175.99 euros with the 56% discount that is already applied on Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.