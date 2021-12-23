

There are couples who, long in advance, have already decided what names will they give their babies, without even these reaching the world. In most cases it is always difficult to decide on one, either because you have too many options or because none of the wide range really convinces you.

If that’s your case and In 2022 you will become the father or mother of a child, perhaps a good idea to choose their name will be which will be the most popular or will be in trend in the year that is about to begin.

Every year, trends and tastes for boy’s names change, so the recommendation is that you choose the one you like the most, always thinking that this will be the one that your child will wear for life and perhaps, there are things that with him define you as a person.

Another important thing is to know its meaning, its origin as well as its meaning; It is not the best idea to name a child just because that is the one that is fashionable. It is always worth a careful analysis as to which of all the names, in addition to being beautiful, meets the qualities that you would like your little one to have.

So if you are expecting a baby in 2022, we propose a list with some of the names for boys that will give a lot to talk about in this coming year.

10 names for boys that will be one of the most chosen in 2022

1) Eros. It is the name of a Greek mythological being. Eros was the son of Aphrodite and then he was the “god of love and desire.” They are related to children who have a lot of charisma and charm by nature. It is an elegant name that is also associated with qualities such as beauty, effort, and human sensitivity.

2) Leonardo. In this name 2 cultures merge. On the one hand, it comes from the Greco-Latin term “lion”, and on the other from the Germanic word “hard”, which means strong. So this name refers to “lion strength”, “strong lion” or “lion heart”.

3) Sasha. If you are looking for a different and original name, this is the ideal one. Some consider it to come from the Russian variant “Aleksandr” while others believe it comes from the Greek “Alexandre”. Both mean “the one who rejects the man or the adversary” or “the protector.”

4) Guido. Italian name that derives from the old Germanic “Wido”, which means “that which is made of wood or related to the forest”. It is a name that is related to sensitive and intelligent children, who like nature.

5) Matías. It will be one of the names for boys that will set a trend in 2022. It comes from the Hebrew, specifically from the name Mattathias, which with the passage of time was shortened. It means “gift of God” and is perfect for those who want their children to have good fortune and luck in their lives.

6) Dorian. Of Greek origin, it is a name for a boy that means “descendant of Dorus”, a character in Greek mythology who gave name to the tribe of the Dorians. Its exact meaning is not known but it is believed to refer to “gift”.

7) Saul. A Spanish name for a boy that has its roots in Hebrew by deriving from the Aramaic term “Shaul” which means “one who has been asked of the Lord.”

8) Caleb. It is of Hebrew origin; It comes from the term “kelev” and is translated as “dog”, so it is related to fidelity and sincerity. The name means “bold and faithful.”

9) Oliver. Everything seems to indicate that it comes from the French Olivier, which means olive tree. It is a name for a boy that has become fashionable in Anglo-Saxon countries and that will surely be a trend in 2022.

10) Dylan. Of Anglo-Saxon origin, it is a name that also has Jewish and Welsh roots. It means “the man who is impetuous” or “man of the sea.” Children with this name are generally outgoing and open. It is a very popular name here in America.

