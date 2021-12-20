

These measures have been taken despite the fact that the attending public is obliged to wear a mask and be vaccinated.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / .

A total of ten Broadway musicals, including the successful “Hamilton”, written and starring Lin Manuel Miranda, were canceled in New York throughout the weekend, due to the rebound in covid-19 cases in the city

The performances of “Hamilton” are canceled at least until December 26, the day on which “Aladdin”, also among the affected musicals, is expected to return to the stage, several local media reported this Monday.

The list is completed by “Tina”, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical ”,“ Harry Potter and The Cursed Child ”,“ Doubtfire ”,“ Ain Too Proud ”,“ MJ The Musical ”,“ Jagged Little Pill ”and“ Freestyle Love Supreme ”.

The performances of “Hamilton” are canceled at least until December 26. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / .)

Broadway has 31 plays in theaters right now.

The famous show of the Rockettes at the Radio City Theater also canceled all performances last Friday. remaining of the Christmas season for the same reason, having represented 100 performances.

“We have been delighted to bring back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the Christmas season in New York City and we look forward to welcoming fans to Radio City Music Hall in 2022,” the production said in making the announcement. .

Cancellations have come at a time when the Ómicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, spreads rapidly through the city.

These measures coincide with the discussions of local authorities about the celebration of the New Year’s Eve party in Times Square, which is scheduled to attract a million people.

The positivity rate in New York has gone from 6% to 8% in just three days.

