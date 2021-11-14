In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cecotec, the well-known Spanish brand that has become famous for its cheap products, such as small kitchen appliances, robot vacuum cleaners and many others, is also celebrating Black Friday.

During these days and until the weekend of November 26, 27 and 28, you can get many Cecotec products on offer.

Cecotec has devices such as robot vacuum cleaners on offer, with discounts applied directly and that also offer free and fast shipping in Spain.

But also items such as oil-free fryers, heaters, ovens, hand-held vacuum cleaners, and much more. Products that are cheaper and that you should take advantage of.

Conga 3890 Titanium

Cecotec Conga 3890 Titanium for € 199

This robot vacuum cleaner is now available on offer Cecotec Conga 3890 Titanium at a very low price, only 199 euros.

It is a robot capable of vacuuming, scrubbing, sweeping and mopping your floor in an automated way and without the need for you to do anything. It has laser sensors to create a map of your house and choose which areas to clean, which not, or instantly know where you are.

It has 10 cleaning modes, a mixed tank and a suction power of 2,300 Pa. It can be controlled through a mobile application and associated with virtual assistants such as Google or Alexa.

Conga 7090 IA

This robot incorporates AI to recognize all kinds of objects in real time, make decisions and adapt the cleaning mode to each situation that may be encountered.

One of the most advanced robot vacuum cleaners from Cecotec is this model Conga 7090 IA. It has laser navigation to avoid hitting any obstacle it encounters, in addition to recognizing objects and displaying them in the application.

It has 4 functions: sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs thanks to its mixed tank for solids and liquids. Its suction power is 10,000 Pa, one of the most powerful and has an autonomy of 240 minutes.

It has WiFi to control it from the application, but it also has a remote control and is associated with Alexa or the Google assistant.

You can find it for 479 euros in the Cecotec online store.

Cecofry Advance 5000

Oil-free fryer with a 5.5 liter XXL bucket, stainless steel finishes and LCD control screen.

Cecotec Cecofry Advance 5000 It is one of the high-end fryers of the brand and that now you can get for much less than 100 euros.

It is a perfect oil-free fryer for families due to its large size. It has a 5.5 liter bucket for more than 4 servings of food.

It has a power of 1,700W with a temperature that can be regulated between 80ºC and 200ºC. In addition, it has 8 preconfigured modes that set times and temperature for meals.

You have it on offer with a 34% discount for only 87.90 euros.

Cecofry Compact Rapid Sun

This oil-free dietary fryer has 900W of power and a capacity for approximately 400 grams of potato, to give a measure of real use. In addition, it is considerably cheaper than most alternatives.

If you are looking for a more compact size oil-free fryer with lower energy consumption, this Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid Sun it’s a good option.

It has a much smaller 1.5 liter tank which is fine for one or two people. It also has an adjustable temperature from 80ºC to 200ºC, in addition to a time control of up to 60 minutes.

It will only cost you 46.90 euros in the Cecotec online store. At ComputerHoy.com we have tested it and you can read everything about it in this review.

ReadyWarm 6600 Ceramic Style Smart

Cecotec ReadyWarm 6600 Ceramic Style Smart for € 53.90

To better spend the cold days and nights of autumn and winter this ceramic heater ReadyWarm 6600 Ceramic Style Smart it is a good investment.

It has a power of 2,000W to heat up quickly and that can emit the best heat in a room. It can be controlled from your touch panel or from your remote control.

It has 3 operating modes: the fan mode, a low consumption mode and the maximum power mode. It can also oscillate 90º to distribute the heat in all corners.

It can be purchased at the Cecotec online store for 53.90 euros.

Bongo Serie A Advance Connected Max

Electric scooter with a maximum power of 700 W to climb hills without effort. It is light and foldable, reaches a maximum speed of 25 km / h and its battery offers a range of up to 35 km. It has an app to view information and make adjustments on the mobile.

Bongo Serie A Advance Connected Max It is the most powerful electric scooter that Cecotec has right now. In addition to being a great way to get around your city, clean and fast, this scooter has a removable and interchangeable battery.

It has a motor of up to 700W, a power that allows it to reach up to 25 km / h per legal limit, but which will also allow you to reach a range of up to 45 kilometers.

It also has a Bluetooth connection and an application to see more details of the scooter, such as general condition, mileage and more functions.

It is available for 429 euros. If you live in the Community of Madrid you can save up to 150 euros by asking for the subsidy for this type of scooters.

Mambo 9090

This large capacity (3.3L) food processor has 30 functions, plus an intelligent power system to automatically adjust the heat during cooking.

You didn’t know you needed it until you tried it. But it is that kitchen robots are perfect to save a lot of time when preparing all kinds of dishes. East Mambo 9090 It is a good option capable of cooking everything at a reasonable price.

It has a 3.3-liter stainless steel jug, more than 30 functions, an integrated scale and different speeds so that its blades can from stirring to mincing or blending.

It is now available with a 17% discount, that is, for 229 euros.

Conga Rockstar 800 Ultimate

This broom vacuum cleaner stands out for its power, autonomy and variety of accessories. It has four modes of operation and its 2500mAh battery with a range of 100 minutes.

A powerful, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaner perfect to go where other vacuums can’t go is this Conga Rockstar 800 Ultimate.

It has a powerful 480 W brushless motor that allows vacuuming any element from the ground with a power of 30,000 Pa. It has a 2,500mAh battery with an autonomy of about 100 minutes and a 700 ml tank.

It comes with various accessories and a wall mounting system. Now its price is only 149 euros.

UltraFlex 25

Indoor bike with a 25 kg flywheel, sports saddle, emergency brake, LCD screen and heart rate monitor.

UltraFlex 25 It is Cecotec’s indoor bike at the best price. It has an inertia of 25 kg and a sports saddle to be able to pedal for hours.

It is a perfect exercise bike to get in shape without having to go outside in the low temperatures in winter or in the sweltering sun in summer. Its price is 279 euros in the Cecotec online store.

PerfectSteak 4200 Way

Plug in this grill and get your food done in no time with no fuss. This grill offers a power of 2400 W with which it will heat up quickly. Cleaning it will be easy thanks to the fact that it is removable and there will be no danger with its safety switch.

If you have the possibility of cooking with a barbecue, why would you choose a different way to cook your favorite dishes? Cecotec PerfectSteak 4200 Way It is a perfect electric barbecue to use during all seasons of the year.

It has a power of 2,400W, a stainless grill that you can put in the dishwasher, removable tray to clean it and adjustable height. It only costs 26.90 euros to prepare the best meat, fish and vegetables.

