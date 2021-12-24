In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Speed ​​and performance are always a must on any type of computer. So much so that they are the main reasons that lead users to change devices and renew it to continue working or enjoying free time to the fullest.

Your computer may already be a few years old and it shows in its performance, since it costs it to start or execute tasks. This is very annoying in leisure, but much more in dutyas it can directly affect work flow.

So now that we are going to turn the page and start a new year, what better time to renew your computer and get a much faster device to improve your productivity?

That is what we propose in the following list, where you will find ten computers that are faster than yours and that will undoubtedly improve your productivity in 2022.

Cheapest: Acer Chromebook 311

The Acer Chromecbook 11 says a lot that it is a perfect laptop for students, and it is. Although it is also for work and for office automation. And it is also very cheap, as it is reduced to 179 euros. A real bargain.

It is a powerful computer with 11 inch screen, with a low-power, fast-response processor that promises up to 12.5 hours of autonomy. What is certain is that it will endure a full day’s work. It is smaller than a DIN A4 sheet, weighs just over a kilo and uses Chrome OS. If you use the Google ecosystem, you will be able to store everything in its cloud.

Acer Chromebook 311 for 179 euros at Amazon

Unbeatable for its price: CHUWI HeroBook Pro

If what you are looking for is a cheap laptop with Windows, there is an almost perfect option on Amazon: the CHUWI Herobook Pro, which you can buy for 309 euros if you apply the 30-euro discount coupon that Amazon offers.

Its benefits are not limited at all, and it is that for example has 256GB of SSD, more than enough storage capacity. Besides, it also has un significantly lighter weight than usual, at just 1.39 kilos and two centimeters thick. The bad thing is that the keyboard does not come in Spanish, although the box includes a set of stickers so that you can place them where they correspond.

The tower: ASUS S300MA

If you’re looking for a fast and powerful desktop computer, the ASUS S300MA tower has your back. It is a computer that makes your dreams come true, as it is a very stylish PC that elevates all aspects of content creation and daily computing. It costs you 399 euros.

ANDequipped with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor., the S300MA provides the performance you need to unleash your creativity. Includes a dual storage design that allows to install an SSD of up to 1TB and a HDD of 3TB offering an ideal combination of speed and storage capacity.

ASUS S300MA for 399 euros on Amazon

The lightest and with Windows 10: Huawei MateBook D15

One of the best lightweight laptops with Windows 10 is the Huawei MateBook D15 laptop, a great alternative to the MacBook Air, although not because of price, since it costs practically half that of Apple’s laptop: 499 euros.

If you want a laptop that has somewhat larger dimensions, this may be a good option, since beyond the size it also has an anti-glare IPS panel and Full HD as a resolution. It weighs just a kilo and a half, has a folding camera for greater privacy, fingerprint reader and its speed, thanks to its processors and the SSD disk, is appreciated especially when booting.

Powerful 15-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256GB SSD memory, all the necessary ports and with Windows 10 already installed.

The most balanced: HONOR MagicBook Pro

The HONOR ultrabook is also one of the best options in the Windows world: light, with very generous autonomy, with good performance and all for only 699 euros.

If there is one thing that makes you fall in love with the Honor MagicBook Pro, it is how light it is. Despite its 16.1-inch screen, nothing is noticeable in its 1.7 kilos. Once you open the computer, you find a screen that has almost no frames thanks to the fact that they have opted for a camouflaged webcam in one of the keyboard buttons. On each side, two speakers and a fingerprint reader with immediate response.

HONOR MagicBook Pro for 699 euros at Amazon

Its touch panel is very good and responds accurately to any action you ask of it. The keys have an excellent travel that allows you to type quickly without fear of making mistakes And the keyboard itself has a smart backlight that turns off the keys after a few seconds when it detects you’ve stopped typing to save battery life.

And when you are looking for a laptop, you want to forget about cables for as long as possible. With this laptop you will get it, well can last long enough for a standard eight hour work day, in addition to incorporating 65W fast charging capable of loading the equipment in about an hour and achieving 50% of the total in just 30 minutes.

The most for less: Lenovo IdeaPad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM costs just 549.99 euros. It is a laptop with a generous 15.6-inch Full HD screen With which you can work comfortably without straining your eyes, since it is larger than in most laptops.

This computer charges very fast and the battery lasts long, exceeding expectations. It also turns on and off fast, it is light and compact despite the size of its screen and it is very aesthetic thanks to its frame, which is very thin.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for 549.99 euros at Amazon

The powerful yet lightweight: Acer Aspire 5

One of the standout bargains on the list is the Acer Aspire 5, a powerful yet lightweight ultrabook that doesn’t disappoint those looking for performance and speed in a device that can be taken anywhere. It costs 649 euros.

This laptop is perfect as a family device, for leisure and duty, in and out of the home. It equips an Intel Core i5 of 11th Gen and of low consumption, so from it you can expect a fairly high energy efficiency and a good battery life. Too It has 8GB of expandable RAM and an SSD of no less than 512GB, more than enough capacity for day to day.

This 15.6-inch laptop features the latest Intel Core i7 processor that is faster and consumes less battery, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD memory, and USB 3.1 and USB-C connections for external devices.

The most versatile: ASUS ZenBook Flip 13

The ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 laptop is so versatile that it turns into a tablet, right out of the box. Distinctive and elegant, it stands out for its maximum portability and supreme versatility, with a sleek NanoEdge display with 360 ° ErgoLift hinge that makes it very compact, and an ultra-thin 13.9-millimeter chassis It is home to a wide range of ports. It costs 800 euros.

The 360 ​​° ErgoLift hinge allows the screen to be positioned at any angle with smoothness and precision for work or relaxation in laptop, tent, stand and tablet modes. Also striking is its innovative ASUS NumberPad 2.0, a touchpad equipped with an LED-illuminated numeric keypad.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 for 800 euros at Amazon

The perfect one for office automation: Lenovo IdeaPad 5

Study, work, play, watch series, videos and social networks … A good laptop should be able to do everything, and that is what this excellent laptop from a first brand offers, with outstanding hardware, i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD for 1,199.99 euros.

It has a generous 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with a brightness of 250 nits and an anti-reflective coating. It is the perfect PC to work, study, edit video, watch series and movies or use several applications at the same time, thanks to its powerful multicore CPU and 16GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Ideapad 530S is a 14 ” laptop that stands out for its FullHD screen, in addition to its Intel Core i7 processor, its 16GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD disk. It is a perfect laptop for office automation.

Power in its purest form: Apple MacBook Pro

What to say about Apple’s MacBook Pro that hasn’t already been said? Its price is worth 2,499 euros, but it more than makes up for it with its benefits: it equips the new batch of M1 Pro processors with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

With a screen that does not disappoint and accompanied by a chord sound, stands out for its M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, that have proven to live up to the performance expected of a professional team, and a double pirouette is scored embroidering ridiculous consumption and incredible temperature control for a processor with such a power level.

This new Apple laptop equips the new batch of M1 Pro processors with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

The extra: Apple Mac Mini

The thing does not end here. If you want to try an Apple computer with M1, the Mac Mini is the cheapest option, and it is also on sale: only 699 euros to get the most powerful Mini PC in the world, signed by Apple.

With macOS and a fairly competitive ARM processor, the 2020 Mac Mini is still a great option for anyone who wants a computer capable of running virtually any application, edit videos, photos and even games.

This Apple Mini PC has several versions, with Apple M1 processor. It is perfect if you want to use macOS with a somewhat more affordable and compact computer.

The key is in the processor, which with a totally new architecture offers a paradigm shift in Apple PCs, which have taken a great leap in quality with the M1, becoming independent from Intel at once and improving its performance in all aspects .

