According to the Alzheimer’s Association (AA), this syndrome is the sixth leading cause of death among older people in the United States, and each year it kills more people than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined. With this information, be aware of early Alzheimer’s symptoms and don’t ignore them it can help give the patient a better quality of life.

In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths from dementia have increased by 16% and, between 2000 and 2019, increased by 145%. Alzheimer’s is not an exclusive disease of aging, as some people under 65 can develop it early.

It is a progressive disease that worsens over the years and has no cure, although there are palliative treatments for the symptoms. And even though it cannot be stopped, detecting it early helps slow the worsening of symptoms and offer a better quality of life to those who suffer from it and their caregivers.

Early symptoms of Alzheimer’s

1 Memory changes that make everyday life difficult.

2 Difficulty planning or solving problems.

3 Difficulty performing common tasks at home, at work, or in your free time.

4 Disorientation of time or place.

5 Difficulty understanding visual images and how objects relate to each other in the environment.

6 New problems with the use of words in speech or writing.

7 Placing objects out of place and lack of ability to retrace his steps.

8 Decrease or lack of good judgment that leads them to make frequent wrong decisions.

9 Loss of initiative to take part in work or social activities.

10 Changes in mood or personality.

Generally, people with Alzheimer’s have trouble identifying their early symptoms, which are most apparent to those around them. If you notice some of these signs in a family member or close person, it is necessary see a medical specialist with experience in evaluating memory problems immediately, since an early diagnosis and some treatments can provide the patient with a more comfortable and even longer life. On the page of the Alzheimer’s Association of the United States you can find useful recommendations to face this reality.

Read more:

+ Alzheimer’s: 6 foods rich in antioxidants to prevent dementia

+ This VIDEO of the dancer with Alzheimer’s who tries to repeat the steps of Swan Lake, is the most moving thing you will see today

+ A spiritual habit to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s in just 12 minutes a day… and for free

+ Statins, one of the most used drugs against cholesterol and heart attacks, increase the risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s