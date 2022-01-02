01/02/2022 at 09:01 CET

Maria Dotor

January is the month of resolutions. Each year, we aim to be a little better by committing ourselves to fulfilling a series of purposes that will help us achieve this. Mothers and fathers, in addition to our individual purposes, we have others that affect our children, they are educational purposes.

At Educar es todo we have prepared ours, accompanied by an article or presentation to begin to fulfill each one of them. Do you join the challenge?

Purpose 1: I will use the ‘airplane mode’ more

We complain a lot that our teenage children spend their days hooked on their mobile phones and, consequently, they don’t listen to us or interact with us, but are we really the best example? This year 2022 we intend to begin to be. To do this, we are going to start using airplane mode more often, not only when we take one, but also when we are at home enjoying family time. Because, If they see that the WhatsApp we just received deserves more attention than the conversation we are having, how do you think they will end up behaving? Furthermore, as the psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé assures, “studies are beginning to emerge that show that when we are with our children with the phone in front of us, they perceive a feeling of abandonment, which is not our priority & rdquor ;.

To learn more about this, you cannot miss the wonderful presentation by Marian Rojas: “How to educate so that good things happen to your children, by Marian Rojas & rdquor ;.

Purpose 2: I will stop yelling, punishing, blackmailing and threats and I will relate to my children with respect and calm

We are very used to using shouting, punishment, and threats in the education of our children, something that is not so “well seen” if we do it with other adults, such as our partner or friends. However, there is another way of relating to them, that is, in a respectful and friendly way. Does this mean that I allow my doers to do what they want? Not at all. Norms and limits are necessary, but we can choose how we put them, if from severe authoritarianism, resorting to shouting and punishment, or from positive discipline, with kindness, affection and respect.

If you want to know how this is achieved, we suggest that you start by reading this article: What is positive discipline ?.

The cell phone prevents us from having conversations with our children and practicing active listening | Pexels

Purpose 3: I will try to understand how my child’s brain works

What do you think if I tell you that it is just as normal for a 2-year-old to pee on the bed as it is for a 3-year-old to have a tantrum? Often, we take our children’s tantrums personally, coming to think that our son is measuring himself against us, he is challenging us, and nothing is further from the truth. The psychologist Rafa Guerrero urges us to know how the brain of our children works in order to better understand how their brain works. “Children have tantrums because their prefrontal cortex (the part of the brain responsible for impulse control) has not yet developed, therefore, we cannot ask our child not to experience tantrums, it is like asking a blind man to see”, Rafa tells us. Therefore, New Year’s resolution, to know something more about the functioning of children’s brains so as not to ask them for things that they cannot give us. To get started on this topic, we recommend the article: “If we knew how the infant and adolescent brain works, we would understand our children better.”

“If we understood how our children’s brains work, we would better understand why they behave the way they do!

Rafa warrior

Psychologist

Purpose 4: I will change the verb ‘ser’ to the verb ‘estar’

What’s the difference between telling our son he’s a mess and telling him that his room is messy? Well, with the first statement we are hanging a label, we are pointing to “being & rdquor ;, to his personality, something that he will internalize as something difficult to change or correct.

Referring to your room, on the other hand, we will also be pointing out the solution: fix it. It is no longer a matter of “being & rdquor ;, but of“ doing & rdquor ;, something much easier to solve and that you will not assimilate as part of your identity, but as something that can change.

Labels limit our sons and daughters, That is why we must make an effort to mark ourselves as one of the purposes of 2021 to banish them from the education that we give them. We recommend that you read this interview with the psychologist Alberto Soler: “How unfair that we call children bad whose greatest sin is simply behaving like children”. And, of course, if you are interested in this topic, do not miss his book “Niños sin labels”.

Purpose 5: I will not be a helicopter mother or father

Many times, fear guides the education we give our children. The fear of suffering leads us to an overprotective educational style, turning us into helicopter mothers and fathers (those who spend the day prowling over the heads of their children).

If we overprotect our children today, we are leaving them unprotected tomorrow

It is important that we differentiate between meeting all the needs of our children (physiological and emotional) and overprotecting them. The first premise will be necessary and essential for the proper development of our children and the creation of a secure attachment. The second, however, It will make our children grow into adults with little confidence in themselves, little resilience and a great fear to face the situations that life throws them before them.

In this article we will tell you what fathers who overprotect are like and what are the consequences of this for children: Helicopter fathers and mothers: are you one of them?

Purpose 6: I will allow my son to start the game of his life

When your children go out to play the game of their lives, what do you want them to be, substitutes or starters? And we don’t mean headlines because we want them to be first and highly competitive, not at all. When we talk about headlines, we talk about children who have been able to choose the life they have wanted, with its failures (many) and their successes. A life that they are proud of because they have chosen the job they have wanted, because they have chosen the people to surround themselves with. The substitute is the one to whom we have said: Fine arts? You are going to starve. Better study economics. “That child, when he looks back, will realize that life has left little mark on him”, psychologist Patricia Ramírez made us reflect in a presentation at an event ‘Educar es todo’. Therefore, educational purpose 2022: to allow our children to live the life they want to live, not the one we choose for them.

If you want to put this purpose into practice, you cannot miss Patricia’s entire presentation.

Purpose 7: I will put myself in my children’s shoes

We are in a meeting with friends, with a glass of wine in one hand, and a canapé in the other. One of our friends is telling something very funny, we are having a great time. Suddenly another person arrives, takes our glass of wine, the sofa, puts our jacket on and tells us: Home, it is already too late! We can practically neither say goodbye, nor finish the canapé, nor finish listening to that funny story that our friend was telling us. They just got us out of a place where we really wanted to be, without asking.

This situation seems very unfair to all of us. However, if we change the subject of the action, and instead of being an adult to whom it happens, it is a child, the thing changes. Let’s face it, we do this constantly with children, we “get & rdquor; of your plans how and when we decide that you have had enough time, without prior notice.

But this is just one example of many that show that we do not put ourselves in the shoes of our children. You just have to go out into the street, as the pedagogue Francesco Tonucci suggests, to realize that no one thinks about children. Cars everywhere, terraces of bars occupying sidewalks, shortage of playgrounds & mldr; Nobody empathizes with children, nobody takes into account their needs. Do we start putting them in the place they deserve?

8. I will take care of and develop their self-esteem

The self esteem It is the set of perceptions, values ​​and evaluations that a person has of himself about his physique, personality, character & mldr; That is, the value that a person gives himself.

The psychologist Begoña Ibarrola explains that “in boys and girls, up to the age of six, the acceptance they have of themselves depends in exclusive of the acceptance and appreciation of the adults with whom he lives & rdquor ;. That is, in the first 6 years of life, self-esteem is not “self & rdquor ;, but it is a reflection of the conception of their main reference adults about them. For this reason, the words we say to them, the way we praise their virtues or criticize their mistakes, the eyes with which we look at our children during their first years of life will configure the cornerstone of the self-esteem that they end up building.

If you want to delve into this purpose, do not miss the article: ‘5 phrases that seem harmless, but undermine the self-esteem of our children’.

9. I will not use my mobile or tablet as an emotional pacifier

This is something we’ve all done: my son throws a tantrum and, to calm him down, I give the mobile. This, which can help us achieve our short-term goal: to get our child to give up the tantrum, is preventing him from learning to calm downInstead, I am offering you an external element to do so. If the mobile was not there, he would not calm down, because no one has taught him to regulate himself emotionally using internal resources, but he depends on external resources to do so.

“If every time our son is angry or afraid we leave the tablet to him, at the brain level there is an association where two situations are connected:” I feel angry “and” I calm down with the mobile. “In such a way that each time that in the future I feel angry, I will need my mobile to achieve balance. And there come the addictions “, the psychologist Rafa Guerrero always tells us.

To delve deeper into this topic and achieve the purpose we set ourselves, we recommend that you read the article: ‘Technological devices: The new emotional pacifiers for our children’.

The American Pediatric Association recommends, up to 2 years, zero screens | Pexel

10 out of fault

The last of the resolutions for 2022, and no less important, implies understanding something: guilt, like all emotions, has a function and can be very useful to us. Guilt can warn us that we are not doing something right and we have to change our approach, for example. Or that the time has come to rectify and ask for forgiveness.

Guilt immobilizes us, prevents us from moving forward

However, guilt can become a tremendously invasive emotion, so we must learn to manage it so that it does not paralyze us. We have to be clear that as mothers and fathers we will have been wrong many times & mldr; But it is sure that we have many more left! So let’s try to get rid of those expectations that we have created for ourselves, because super daddies and super mommies don’t exist, the question is to continue to be interested in learning and not fall into constant guilt.