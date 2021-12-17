In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are one of the lucky ones who have been able to find a PS5 before it runs out, congratulations! TOTime you have the latest Sony console at home, it’s time to complete it with some accessories as practical as they are cheap.

And is that the PS5 comes with an included DualSense controller that can fall short, as well as its storage, no matter how large it is. So if you want get the most out of your console, we recommend that you have not only an additional remote control, but also other accessories.

We have compiled a list of accessories for PS5 that you are going to need yes or yes, because we know that there are some extras that, if they are not absolutely essential, will at least help you enjoy the experience much more.

To keep your console cool, to charge your DualSense, to listen to every sound of your games and even to protect your PS5 from dust: these are The best PS5 accessories you can buy and with which, in addition, you will extend its useful life.

An additional DualSense

The first essential accessory for your PlayStation 5 is … An extra DualSense. Because the PS5 controller is strong and durable, but it does not hurt to have one to spare for what could happen. Above all, if what happens are … Guests!

If you want a contrast with the white DualSense, you can get the DualSese Midnight Black for 57 euros in PcComponentes, with immediate and free shipping if you have the option of Premium PcComponentes.

A charging base for your DualSense

Now that you have your DualSense, How about a charging base to forget about cables? This charging base costs you 13.59 euros and provides a fast charge to your PS5 controllers. You can charge two controllers at the same time without the need to connect to the console, as the base works via USB and is powered by your PS5, but also from your PC and even from a power adapter.

It has red LED indicators to indicate that the controller is charging and blue to indicate that the charge is complete. It also serves to store the DualSense in an organized way and keep them close at hand in a safe place, since it is a portable base and with non-slip rubber feet. In addition, they have chips that protect the drivers from overcurrents, overvoltage and short circuits.

A fairly long charging cable

This may sound strange, but considering that the charging time of the Dualsense goes to three hours, surely you will want to buy a fairly long charging cable like so as not to stop using the controller while charging it.

In Amazon there are up to three meters at good prices, like this one of 14.33 euros. More than enough. Do not lose sight of the fact that the one that is included measures just one meter. The port is USB Type-C, so there is no shortage of compatible cables.

An Ethernet cable to improve the network connection

Cut lag in the bud with an Ethernet cable, which provides you with a seamless and seamless connection. Specifically, with this CAT8 Ethernet cable, perfect for your PS5 to download games at the speed of sound and put an end to the happy lag. And for less than 9.99 euros!

This CAT8 cable offers you a smooth Internet experience, much faster and more stable. It reaches an exceptional speed of up to 40 Gbps and with a bandwidth of 2,000 Mhz, four times more than a category 7 cable. And although the networks do not reach those speeds, with this CAT8 cable you will notice a significant improvement in the quality of the audio and video in streaming and in your video games.

A hard drive to store games

Surely you already know, but we give you the joy again: thanks to the April update, you can finally use an external hard drive to save PS5 games. Save, which does not run, but it is a breakthrough considering that before … Well, you couldn’t.

So what better way to take advantage of this opportunity to get a hard drive to store games? Because the memory of the PS5 is good, but it can be a bit short. An excellent option is the hard disk WD BLACK P10, with 4TB of capacity and that costs you 107 euros.

An SSD drive

It is no news that PS5 already allows you to expand storage space with the help of an SSD drive. Yes, it must be an SSD in NVMe format and with PCIe Gen 4 interface. A perfect SSD drive for PS5 is this one from the ADATA brand, which stands out above all for its competitive price. And is that this SSD of 512GB It costs only 85 euros thanks to an Amazon coupon.

You can also opt for the 1TB version of this same SSD unit, which also includes a discount coupon from Amazon that puts the final price at just 160 euros. It is very small and handy, comes with an easy-to-mount aluminum heatsink and boasts a read speed of up to 6,100 Mbps.

A wireless gaming headset

As the PlayStation 5 promises the most immersive and enhanced playable experience in recent history, why not do the same for its sound? And it is that good gaming headphones will put you fully in each game, well you will hear even the most subtle movements of your enemies. No more getting caught from behind.

Right now, your best option when it comes to gaming headphones for PS5 is the Pulse 3D headphones, which cost you 89 euros in its Midnight Black version. You also have them blank for 89.99 euros at Mediamarkt.

A cooling base with gaming stand and charging for two controllers

With a cooling base you will keep your PlayStation 5 at an ideal temperature so it does not overheat, so you can play without problems for hours and increase the life of your console. But, What if, in addition to cooling your console, it served as a support for games and to charge the controllers? That’s just what this RIXOW cooling base does. It costs you 29.99 euros.

It has two 3,000 RPM fans quiet and very efficient, but also you can use it to load two controllers at the same time, as well as storing them. Too you can place up to 14 games. And it works for both the reader and digital versions. And add three extra USB ports! Let’s go, a 3-in-1 accessory which, on top, saves you space. Has it all, wow.

A dust cover

Dust and pet hair can be very damaging to electronics, but no matter how well you clean, you can’t get rid of specks of dust at home. Therefore, to protect your PS5 from dust, it is best to have this dust cover, which costs you only 20.99 euros.

This case is compatible with both models, both digital and regular. It is made of hand-ironable and washable nylon, with a double-layer design and waterproof lining. It has a precise cut that gives you access to the ports of the console, in addition to being a very easy cover to put on and take off.

A wall mount

It is not news that the PS5 takes up a lot of space. Is there a solution to enjoy the PS5 and save space at home? Yeah hang it on the wall. Literally. As you hear it. And only for 29.99 euros! A bracket to hang the PS5 on the wall vertically, which is perfect to save space on the cabinet below the TV.

It has two types of screws to fix the console and it is very resistant and stable. It is nailed to the wall using dowels and screws and the console is nailed to the support with a screw at the bottom so that it is well supported, without fear of it falling to the ground.

It is designed to fit 100% with the new Sony console, so it will fit perfectly on this stand, be it the digital version or the version with a disc slot. The raised structure at the bottom of the stand adapts perfectly to the shape of the console base, with hole for ventilation, thus improving stability and heat dissipation.

