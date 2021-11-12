

Discover the basic medicinal superfoods in the doctor’s kit. They shine for their analgesic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Photo: Photo by Lisa Hobbs on Unsplash / Unsplash

Not all common ailments and health conditions require a medical consultation, often with good rest and the consumption of Some natural remedies are possible to control the symptoms. Fortunately, nature provides us with powerful foods that shine for their analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, which work as a great ally without side effects. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling some of the basic that the most recognized doctors have within their toolkits to feel better at home. Not only are they delicious, they are easy to access and a great ally to find relief from virtually any ailment that afflicts us.

10 foods that top the best home remedies:

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most medicinal foods of all time, it is a powerful antidote that works to treat digestive and respiratory conditions. It is a great ally for fight nausea, vomiting and relieve stomach cramps and bloating. In fact, there are clinical studies showing that the chemicals in ginger work in the stomach and intestines, as well as the brain and nervous system, to control nausea. What’s more, It is ideal for improving colds and flu, strengthens the immune system and is an extraordinary expectorant. Bet on using it as a spice in your meals, chew a piece of fresh ginger, consume a warm infusion, add it to smoothies and take supplements.

2. Coconut oil

People with acne tend to dry out their skin too much, leading to increased oil production. Apply a thin layer of coconut oil after cleaning with a salicylic wash, coconut oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, and its ingredients, including vitamin E, repair the skin barrier and help heal marks.

3. Salt water

A sore throat is usually caused by a viral infection, which usually resolves on its own. But the itching is uncomfortable, and swallowing makes the irritation worse. Speed ​​healing by dissolving 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 teaspoon of salt in an 8-ounce glass of warm water and gargle several times a day. The salt acts like a water magnet and draws out excess fluid to reduce swelling and loosen mucus, helping to remove irritants or bacteria.

4. Blackstrap molasses

Sulfur-free blackstrap molasses is a wonderful natural laxative. Consume one tablespoon daily on its own or mix with water or any beverage. It is especially useful for pregnant women as a natural alternative to chemical laxatives; In addition, it contains iron and many other essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, magnesium, copper, calcium, potassium, manganese and selenium.

5. Vinegar

It is well known that vinegar is one of the most medicinal ingredients that exist, shines for its antibacterial properties and it is a great ally to purify the body. It is a great ally to treat skin conditions and infections, it is also ideal for sore throats as it eliminates bacteria and sore throat.

6. Brown rice

Brown rice is one of the best foods to improve digestive ailments, especially for bouts of diarrhea. All you have to do is cook the brown rice in twice the normal amount of water and then strain it. Once the water is cold, you should consume it in small sips. Contains electrolytes that are often lost with diarrhea, therefore replacing electrolytes can help alleviate the problem and symptoms.

7. Basil

To calm a cough and relieve congestion, boil about 15 fresh basil leaves in 2 liters of water with a tablespoon of cloves (they are antimicrobial) until half the water remains. Add 1 teaspoon of manuka honey (a natural expectorant) and sip daily until symptoms subside. Basil is one of the The most powerful pain relievers, anti-inflammatories, decongestants and antibacterials out there.

8. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is not only one of the most delicious and warmest spices, it is a true medicinal treasure. It shines for its powerful antioxidants, which are a great ally to reduce cold symptoms and also promote the clearance of the respiratory tract. The best way to consume it to attack any flu is as a kind of syrup: put 1 cup of honey in a sterilized jar and bring it to a bain-marie over a low heat. Heat gently for 15 minutes, do not allow it to boil. Add 3 tablespoons of ground cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of allspice, then remove the jar from the water bath and cool. Stir 1 tablespoon of this mixture in hot water and drink several times a day.

9. Fennel seeds

Fennel is a natural carminative, a substance that can disperse gas from the intestinal tract and is therefore a great ally for improve digestive ailments and inflammation, it is the perfect remedy to combat excess flatulence. Best of all, fennel seeds are very easy to find in the spice section of most supermarkets and are sold in Indian grocery stores as a digestive aid. Bet on chewing half a teaspoon of seeds at the end of meals or consume them as an infusion.

10. Garlic

Garlic is one of the oldest medicinal superfoods of all time and shines for its analgesic, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties. Its list of properties has the immense virtue of stimulating the immune system, increasing defenses and making us more resistant to possible diseases and infections. It also frees the airways and is an extraordinary addition in medicinal infusions, all you have to do is chop or crush one to three cloves of garlic and leave them exposed to the air for a few minutes. This increases a sulfur compound called allicin, which acts as a antimicrobial to kill viruses and bacteria. Heating can destroy the allicin, so add the garlic at the end of cooking or in hot water with a little honey and lemon.

–

It may interest you: