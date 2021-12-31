

For years we have been led to believe that foods like chocolate, white bread, red wine, fried eggs and pasta are harmful to health.

Photo: Photo by Elina Sazonova from Pexels / Pexels

At this point we all want to eat as healthy as possible, it is well known that nutrition is one of the most important measures for prevent chronic diseases and live better. Additionally, in recent years much has been said about dangerous ultra-processed foods such as white bread, sweet pastries, desserts and ready meals. They are known to be incredibly caloric, high in saturated and trans fats, sugars, sodium, and all kinds of health-damaging preservatives. Although, it is undeniable to say that Eating too many of these foods has been linked to heart disease and obesity, part of living in balance allows us to integrate some special treats and cravings. The good news is that some of our favorite foods can have surprising health benefits. We invite you to know 10 foods that we have been thinking for years are bad, which have been commonly blacklisted and that can actually be good.

1. Dark chocolate

The more cocoa the chocolate contains, the lower its sugar content and the higher the content of antioxidant polyphenols that have been shown to lower blood pressure and other great health benefits. Very dark chocolate too has a surprising amount of fiber which helps improve intestinal health. For example, 50 grams of Green and Black 85% Pure Cocoa Chocolate contains: 6 grams of fiber, which is equivalent to 1½ small bowls of bran flakes. Wonderful! In addition, it is a powerful stimulant, fills us with energy and benefits the mood.

Bitter chocolate. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. White bread

Among the foods that have been classified as the worst for health, is white bread. Although, it is true that whole wheat bread is healthier and the main reason is its fiber content: a healthy version should contain 2.8 g of fiber per slice. It does not mean that white bread “is bad” it simply contains less fiber: 1 g per slice. There is also another advantage that few have in mind: two slices of white provide about 17% of the daily calcium requirement (about the same as in a couple of generous tablespoons of Greek yogurt). The main reason is that white flour is fortified with a variety of vitamins and minerals.

White bread. / Photo: Pexels

3. Red wine

Of course, no alcoholic beverage in excess is recommended, however there are alternatives that in fact in moderate amounts have been associated with benefits. Such is the case of red wine, which contains antioxidants, specifically polyphenols that are related to a healthier and more diverse population of intestinal bacteria. For more context: a 175 ml glass of red wine (approximately 2 units of alcohol) provides 1.6 mg of iron, which is just over 10% of the recommended daily intake of this protective nutrient against anemia.

Red wine. / Photo: Unsplash

4. Baked French Fries

Of course, the French fries that we know in most fast food restaurants and bars are not a healthy option. Baked French Fries Made Only With Potatoes And Sunflower Oil Are Not A Processed Food, and are similar in benefits to roasted, mashed, and steamed potatoes. An average 150 gram baked serving of baked potatoes provides: 1.37 mg of the 3 to 4 mg of vitamin E we need daily for a healthy immune system. This portion of size also provides 5.3 g of fiber, similar to the amount in two slices of whole wheat bread. So it is actually very healthy to eat potatoes, just remember to bet on healthy preparations and homemade methods.

Baked French fries./Photo: Pixabay

5. Cheerios

We have been hearing for years that cereal is one of the worst processed foods, sold as “healthy.” However, not all types of cereals are the same, although there are some versions that are extremely sugary and lacking in nutrients and fiber, Cheerios cereal is a good option. It is fortified with at least 15% of the recommended daily intake of nine vitamins and minerals per small bowl. Add 150 ml of milk and that goes up to more than 40% of the daily recommendation for calcium specifically. One bowl also has about 10% of your daily fiber, while the added sugar content is not too bad and contributes 5 grams (about a teaspoon) per bowl.

Cherrios Cereal. / Photo: .

6. Baked beans

Another of the food groups that normally top every black list are canned foods, and the main reason is that they are usually rich in fat, preservatives and of course sodium! However, there’s really no need to feel guilty about indulging in a can of snacking beans or making any recipe. For added context: half a can of Heinz Beanz provides 10g of protein (more than in a large hard-boiled egg) and 7.7g of fiber, nearly a quarter of the recommended 30g per day. In addition, they are a great ally in the kitchen, they are accessible and versatile, ideal for creating all kinds of delicacies.

Canned beans. / Photo: Grooveland Designs / Pixabay

7. Ham

Everything has been said about the consumption of cold cuts and processed meats, however not all sources are the same. In the specific case of ham and more in its turkey versions, they are a great source of lean protein with less than 5% fat. To get even more of its benefits, it’s important to go for a nitrite-free version, like Finnebrogue Naked Ham, it’s always best to skip these colon cancer-related chemicals. It is worth noting that “no added nitrite” does not always mean “nitrite free”, as Celery extracts with naturally high nitrite levels are often added.

Ham. / Photo: Shutterstock

8. Peanut butter

Another of the foods that have been the subject of most speculation about its effects on health is peanut butter and the main reason has been related to its fat and calorie content. However, as in everything. Not all peanut butters are created equal and in fact there are some organic versions with no added sugars that are very good for your health. One 30g (golf ball size) serving of peanut butter provides 1.5 mg of vitamin E and nearly a quarter of the daily requirement for niacin, vital for the release of energy, a healthy nervous system and skin. It also provides 2 grams of fiber (not far from the 2.8 g in an average slice of whole wheat bread) and a heart-healthy ratio of unsaturated fats and a low percentage of saturated fats.

Peanut butter. / Photo: Pexels

9. Pasta

Another of the foods that simply cannot be missing from the list of foods considered bad is pasta and it is related to the message that we have been hearing for years, about carbohydrates. However, it is time to put those myths behind you. In fact it is well known that healthy eating guidelines around the world universally recommend that starchy carbohydrates, especially whole grains, should be a key part of meals. However, serving size is vital – a serving the size of your clenched fist is just right. And it is also important to bet on preparing it in a healthy way, with the use of abundant vegetables, medicinal herbs and olive oil.

Pasta. / Photo: Pixabay

10. Fried eggs

It is time to stop thinking that eggs are an unhealthy food and the enemy of cardiovascular health, specifically fried eggs. While it is true that you will get more than 45 calories from a fried egg, than from a poached one. They are rich in protein, vitamin B, vitamin D, and selenium, honestly frying them in a healthy olive oil will not omit any of their nutritional benefits. The most important thing to enjoy them in this way is the use of a healthy unsaturated oil such as avocado and olive.

Fried eggs. / Photo: Shutterstock

