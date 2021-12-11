Whether you’re looking for light and nutritious food options to balance the delicious excesses that the holiday season brings with it, or if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier. The present day We bring the best options to integrate into your daily diet throughout the year. Best of all, they are so low in calories that you can eat as much as you want, while getting nutrients from the Highest quality vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants.

1. Arugula

Green leafy vegetables shine for their content in powerful antioxidants, as well as being very nutritious, versatile and light. Arugula is a type of vegetable from the Brassicaceae family, native to the Mediterranean that is used in the preparation of salads, carpaccio and ceviches. It is truly low in calories: one cup contains only 5 calories. And it is one of the best sources of vitamin K, fiber and antioxidants, in fact it has been proven to provide the 100% of the RDA of vitamin K, which is good for bone health.

Arugula. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Asparagus

Once you discover the flavor, versatility, exquisite flavor and consistency of asparagus, nothing is the same again. Not only are they a most elegant garnish, just adding olive oil and Parmesan cheese will make them a gourmet dish. Best of all? They are the healthiest: a half-cup serving provides only 20 calories and it contains 2 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, and half the daily requirement of vitamin K.

Asparagus. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Peppers

Most bell peppers (green, yellow, red, orange) are considered sweet, but that is not reflected in the calories. For more context: a medium-sized bell pepper has only about 30 calories. Surprisingly, these sweet bell peppers are also packed with a ton of vitamin C, with over 100% of the recommended daily value in just one bell pepper. Best of all, they are accessible and will fill any dish with color.

Peppers. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables around, andpacked with fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and numerous antioxidants. And of course its very low caloric intake adds to the list in a very positive way: a cup of chopped broccoli contains only 31 calories. Best of all, it is ideal to integrate into juices, smoothies, soups, creams, sauces, salads, stews and garnishes, its versatility is immense.

Broccoli. / Source: Shutterstock

5. Cabbage

Cabbage became very famous as low calorie ingredient that benefits weight loss, thanks to the famous cabbage soup diet. The truth is that it is a wonderful daily dietary addition, which not only makes meals more abundant, it is the perfect complement in: salads, creams, sandwiches or stir-fries. For more context: a cup provides only 18 calories. Chinese cabbage, also known as bok choy, is even healthier, registering just 9 calories for the same serving size.

Cabbage./Photo: Pixabay

6. Cauliflower

In recent months, various health trends recommend the consumption of cauliflower, as an extraordinary alternative to carbohydrates. In such a way that it has been used as base for making rice, buffalo wings and a healthy pizza crust. It is an incredibly healthy and versatile vegetable option, best of all, it is not only full of fiber and antioxidants: it contains only 27 calories per cup.

Cauliflower./Photo: Pixaline / Pixabay

7. Celery

Celery has become very fashionable in recent years, due to the famous celery juice that has positioned itself as a pure medicine and is associated with great benefits for fight inflammation and the appearance of various chronic diseases. Among the main characteristics around the composition of celery, it is found that it is made up of 95% water and therefore is a strong signal about its low calorie intake. A cup provides 15 calories, a lot of fiber and about 15 different antioxidants that benefit health at all levels.

Celery. / Photo: Shutterstock

8. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a vegetable that cannot be missing from our repertoire to take care of health and lose weight. Also, like celery they shine for their high water content that covers almost 90% of its composition and they are the perfect complement to accompany dips and all kinds of snacks. In addition, they are ideal to integrate into morning juices, smoothies and all kinds of salads, ceviches and fresh dishes. A cup of cucumber provides 16 calories, in addition to numerous vitamins K, C and B. Best of all, it is a ingredient that increases hydration and is related to great diuretic benefits.

Cucumbers / Photo: Shutterstock

9. Grapefruit

To this day, some people still rely on the “grapefruit diet,” it is a low-sugar, low-carb, low-calorie, high-protein diet that includes eating grapefruit or drinking grapefruit juice with every meal. And of course it makes perfect sense since grapefruits are a fruit very rich in nutrients, antioxidants and, above all, very low in calories: 37 per half piece. The best of all is that they are very satiating, Due to their high water content, they are a solid source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber.

Grapefruit./Photo: Pxhere

10. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of the most widely used vegetables in gastronomy worldwide, they provide a lot of flavor and can be used in many exquisite ways. They are juicy and convenient: un medium-sized juicy tomato contains only 22 calories. For those of you who are fans of cherry tomatoes, you can eat a whole cup for the same amount of calories. Tomatoes are also rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that not only adds color to the fruit, but can also help prevent cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Tomatoes. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: