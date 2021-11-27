In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to anticipate any stock problem for the Three Kings purchases, these products are in stock or will be available before January 2022.

You have to be careful because the problems of stock and lack of technological products are quite real. If we recommend that you do your Christmas shopping now and not for the last minute, the same thing happens with the gifts of the Magi.

Black Friday is the perfect time to shop, but also to make advance purchases of gifts for the Three Kings. You take advantage of the low prices and that if there is no product, from now until the beginning of January 2022 it is very possible that the stock will return.

Many products such as game consoles, premium-range mobiles or smart speakers are finding themselves in trouble because the delivery dates are already in mid-December or even the first days of January.

If you plan to make a technological gift in Reyes Magos, we recommend these products and that you get them as soon as possible. All have stock or will have to arrive before January 5.

Amazon Echo Dot

The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker comes with a revamped spherical design. This new look has also optimized the sound amplification, which is now better distributed.

There are speaker stock issues Fourth generation Echo Dot, The last model. This Echo is at the best possible price, only 29.99 euros, but the delivery date is on December 23.

For Christmas purchases it will not arrive, but it will for Three Kings, so we advise you to run for one so that you can give it away in January.

4th generation Echo Dot but with a watch it has the same problem, but worse. This speaker with Alexa will arrive on December 31 or January 3-4, 2020. Of course, its price is now the best, 39.99 euros.

If you can’t wait that long you have the option of getting the 3rd Gen Echo Dot for 18.99 euros that will arrive on December 18.

Amazon Kindle

This e-book reader is the most affordable on Amazon. It weighs little and also now includes a highly demanded feature such as the backlit screen.

The ebook reader Amazon Kindle It is also on sale during Black Friday and yes, it has problems with stock. You can already buy it for 69.99 euros, one of its best prices in months.

The delivery date is not immediate, the first units purchased now will arrive on December 5, during Black Friday, so we advise you to hurry.

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S at Amazon

Forget buying a PlayStation 5 because it is impossible to find stock. There is also no trace of Xbox Series X. These new-generation consoles, the most powerful, have been missing for weeks, although as you can see on our Telegram channels they sometimes appear.

The best thing is to opt for an Xbox Series S that you can now find for 269.50 euros on Amazon. Do not forget to combine it with a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate, which can also be obtained for 38.99 euros on Amazon.

You also have it available in AliExpress Plaza for 339 euros with an extra remote control, headphones and a downloadable game.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED at MediaMarktNintendo Switch OLED at Amazon

The new one Nintendo Switch OLED It is easier to achieve than Xbox Series X and PS5, but it is also true that it appears and then disappears, and then reappears. In any case, when it is available in stores, shipping is immediate, so we recommend taking these options into account.

You have a Nintendo Switch OLED available for 349 euros at MediaMarkt. It is also available (intermittently) on Amazon for 349 euros.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon

You should hurry up and take advantage of this rare Apple Watch Series 7 discount on Amazon. They have lowered it 50 euros and it can be purchased for 379 euros in its 41mm version. It is one of their lowest prices and surely the lowest that we will see for quite some time.

The 45mm version is also discounted, but only 30 euros, going to cost 429 euros.

It is by far the best smartwatch if you have an iPhone and it has GPS, sports tracking, heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level, electrocardiogram and it can track your sleep or give you alerts when it notices changes in how your heart.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

If you are tired of the lack of applications or internet connection on your TV but it works perfectly, you do not need to change TV, you can give it the functions it lacks with this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

This product, which does not have stock problems, what it does have is a very low price and that you should take advantage of before it changes.

Taking into account that it is now faster and more fluid, it works with WiFi 6 networks and is compatible with 4K, which only costs 38.99 euros is one of the best news you can have.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 at Amazon

Apple is having a lot of stock issues on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. We also see a lack of stock in the iPhone 13, which in some cases the wait can be as long as 2 months.

But now you have some iPhone 13 in stock. For example a iPhone 13 128GB in black for 909 euros (its official price) and that arrives on December 11. In pink it is also available for 909 euros, but it is going to December 27.

If you want it, you can already find the version with 256GB in blue and pink in stock for 969 euros.

For 1,209 euros you now have the version with 512GB in blue and red.

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro on eBay Spain

It is the mobile that has broken records during Black Friday thanks to its combination of technical characteristics and price. And is that this POCO X3 Pro It has a lot to offer and a price too good to be true.

In Amazon it has already cost 212 euros in its version with 128GB, but on eBay you have the best price. Only 179 euros with the same capacity and shipping is totally free.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon

Active noise canceling headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 they are some of the best you can buy right now. The quality of the sound and the microphones is very good, as well as having touch controls for playback and cancellation control and can be connected to two devices at the same time.

They are premium headphones that usually end due to their great fame, but they are also on sale during Black Friday at only 288 euros.

