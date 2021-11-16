In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although Huawei mobiles have practically fallen into oblivion due to the lack of Google services, although the company continues to launch spectacular mobiles such as the new Huawei Nova 9. But the famous Chinese brand has many more interesting products.

Huawei is a manufacturer that sells technological products of all kindsFrom next-gen Windows 10 laptops, to HiFi speakers or noise-canceling headphones that directly rival Apple’s AirPods.

These are some of the best products you can buy right now from Huawei that are worthwhile and that are not mobile. Also, if you buy them in their online store you have extra discounts, free and fast shipping from Spain.

You can get more than a surprise with some of their headphones because their value for money is very good, as well as with the laptops, being very powerful, they have a good design and a very reasonable price.

Huawei MateBook 14s

With a 2.5K screen, 90W fast charging and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, this is undoubtedly one of the best laptops of the moment, competing head-to-head with MacBook Pros.

One of Huawei’s latest ultralight laptops is this MateBook 14s. A 14-inch laptop with a simple and light design that with the offers that you will find right now is irresistible.

In addition to the design and screen size, it has a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Taking into account how fast all its components are, you will have a lightweight laptop for many years.

The original price is 1,499 euros, but if you buy it now you get it for 1,299 euros and with gifts: FreeBuds Pro headphones, a mouse and an extended 12-month warranty.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

Minimum price for some Huawei headphones that are the best you can buy right now and rival the AirPods Pro. Huawei FreeBuds Pro they can be obtained for only 99 euros.

These in-ear headphones are completely wireless and feature a highly advanced active noise cancellation system. They also have an autonomy of about 4 hours with the cancellation turned on and a total of 36 hours if you add the recharges offered by its charging box.

They are also available on Amazon for 109 euros.

Huawei Freebuds 4

Huawei’s Freebuds 4 are the new open-ear headphones with active noise cancellation of 25 dB that have a very comfortable design and a total battery of 22 hours thanks to the different charges of the box. The drivers are 14.3 millimeters and we have an app for both iPhone and Android.

The headphones Huawei FreeBuds 4 they are some of the best of Huawei. They are very light and comfortable for all types of ears. It also has high definition sound and active noise cancellation.

They have a longer baton design than the previous model, it also adds gesture control, better sound and smart connection with the Huawei ecosystem.

The autonomy is about 4 hours and up to 22 hours with the charging box.

Take them for only 89 euros in the Huawei online store in Spain with the code AFB4WIRELESS20, both in white and silver. In addition, as a gift, a carrying case with carabiner.

Huawei Watch 3

This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

Huawei’s smartwatches are quite famous for having a good value for money, especially if you care about features such as the screen, GPS and that it can track sports.

East Huawei Watch 3 In silver with a link strap, it is currently on sale for 349 euros.

It has an autonomy of 3 days of normal use, and of 14 days with the energy saving activated. The round AMOLED screen is bright and easy to use. You even have the option of adding an eSIM from your operator to receive calls or connect to the internet.

It has monitoring of more than 100 sports, with a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level and even detection of movements of your hand and wrist to perform actions.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant

Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

This version of the activity tracker Huawei Watch Fit It is, as the name suggests, more elegant. Specifically thanks to a more refined stainless steel finish, although inside it is exactly the same as the rest of Watch Fit.

In short, it is an activity bracelet with a large full color touch screen, an autonomy of about 10 days of use, 96 training routines for all kinds of athletes and also great customization with different screens.

It has GPS to track your outdoor sports, track steps, calories burned, 24/7 heart rate measurement, blood oxygen level monitoring and also tracks stress level, menstruation cycles and quality of blood. sleep.

Now it is on sale for 79 euros in the Huawei online store. It also costs 99 euros on Amazon.

Huawei MatePad 11

Huawei MatePad 11 It is one of the latest tablets that the brand has launched in Spain. An 11-inch tablet that has an improvement in speed and connectivity to having WiFi 6.

We have analyzed it and you have to know that it is a tablet without Google services, but you can install them with these tricks to get Google Play and the applications you are used to.

In this version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, its price is only 349 euros. It also comes with a 2nd generation M-Pencil and a totally free keyboard case.

On Amazon it is also on sale with the case / keyboard, but for 399 euros.

Huawei Sound

This mini Bluetooth speaker from Huawei offers clear and crisp sound, as well as good battery life. It has 360º sound and includes three months of free music.

It may surprise you, but in addition to headphones Huawei also makes HiFi speakers. It is the case of Huawei Sound, a fully wireless 360º speaker.

Inside it has 4 Devialet speakers plus a 4-inch subwoofer. It has Bluetooth, WiFi 802.11ac and NFC, therefore you can use various technologies to connect to the speaker and play your music at the best quality.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested it and it has shown us that this little speaker has a lot of strength for your parties.

It can be bought on sale for 89 euros in the Huawei online store. It is also available on Amazon for 118 euros.

Huawei MateView

A monitor different from all the others you can buy. That’s how it is Huawei MateView, a monitor with an elegant and minimalist design that surprises where you see it.

Starting with its design, in aluminum and with a huge 28.2-inch panel in 3: 2 format, therefore it is more square and landscape. We have seen this type of screen design, for example, in Microsoft laptops.

With a 3: 2 screen you can see more content from web pages and applications, although full-size videos have larger black bars.

It reaches a 4k + resolution, has HDR10 and a touch bottom bar that allows you to modify the parameters of the screen.

Now it is yours for only 549 euros. For a limited time you can add 50 euros less when using codes such as A50MVPI or A50MVPC.

Huawei WiFi Mesh 2 Pack

Huawei WiFi Mesh 2 Pack for € 89

If like many people you suffer from problems with your WiFi network, the simplest solution to all your connectivity problems is mesh routers.

Huawei WiFi Mesh It is a system of two AC2200 dual-band routers that are connected to each other to expand the network and its speed.

Connected one near your operator’s router and another at an intermediate point in the place of your home where you have the worst connection, it will improve coverage and speed. Also, if you have a mobile with NFC you can touch one of these routers and it will automatically connect to the wireless network.

This version with 2 routers can be purchased at Huawei’s online store for only 89 euros, while at Amazon it still costs more than 150 euros.

Huawei WiFi AX3

This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

Continuing with products to have better WiFi, how about a router with WiFi 6 to connect faster to the internet and that its price is lower than a lot of competition even with worse characteristics?

Huawei WIFi AX3 is a router compatible with WiFi 6 which is the perfect replacement for your carrier router that refuses to replace or upgrade. In addition to being faster, if you have a mobile, tablet or laptop with WiFi 6 you will notice the improvement in speed and even coverage.

Buy it for 39.90 euros in the Spanish Huawei store. On Amazon it is also available on sale, although it costs 48 euros.

