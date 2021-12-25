12/25/2021

On at 13:11 CET

Unstoppable. This is how the sixth wave of the coronavirus for our country. Health reported last Friday the highest number of infections: 33,359 positive cases. In addition, there were 41 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2.

The cumulative incidence is also escalating at an uncontrollable rate. With 511 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Spain is at very high risk. The Omicron variant, according to the World Health Organization, spreads faster, with cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days.

With the Christmas just around the corner, lunches and dinners with family and friends are in serious danger. Many people are turning to drugstore antigen tests to celebrate the holidays in a “safe” way.

However, the stock of these self-diagnostic tests could be defined as scarce, although the shortage in most establishments, which have already posted the “no antigen test & rdquor;” sign.

How do antigen tests for self-diagnosis work?

As the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) points out, “it is important to take into account that self-diagnostic tests will not be considered for the confirmatory diagnosis of active infection neither in people with symptoms nor in asymptomatic & rdquor ;.

Positive cases performed with an antigen test will be considered “suspicious & rdquor; and they must be confirmed in a health center with an active infection diagnostic test (PDIA).

In Spain, antigen tests from twenty different manufacturers are marketed for taking nasal and / or saliva samples.

Before submitting to the test, it is essential to carefully read the instructions for use that state that “should be done within the first 7 days after infection or in the first 5 days after the onset of symptoms, when the viral load is at its highest & rdquor ;.

The use of antigen tests with a minimum specificity of 97% and sensitivity of 90% is recommended. And while it is a safe test, it does not offer a reliability similar to PCR, so “you should take into account the possibility of obtaining false positive and false negative results, in case of performing the test without having symptoms or when the viral load is low & rdquor ;.

What to take into account for the test to be successful

In addition to following the manufacturer’s instructions for use, do the test immediately after taking the sample. It should be taken into account that the lack of experience compared to healthcare personnel can affect the performance of this type of self-diagnostic tests.

The easiest way to make sure that the test has been carried out correctly is that at the end, regardless of the result, the control line (C) must always be visible.

How do I know if the result is negative & mldr; or positive?

As it is a coronavirus self-diagnosis test for the general population, without previous experience, knowing the result is very easy and fast. If positive, two horizontal colored lines appear: the test line (T) and the control line ©. On the other hand, if it is negative, only a control line appears (C).

If the result is not clear, because you cannot see the two horizontal lines, you have to repeat the test and / or ask pharmacist professionals for advice.

I am positive: what should I do?

If the result is positive, whether or not you have symptoms of COVID-19:

Immediately begin your self-isolation and inform your close contacts. Contact your health center.

As the AEMPS recalls, “self-diagnostic tests will not be considered for the diagnosis of confirmation of active infection neither in people with symptoms nor in asymptomatic patients & rdquor ;. Therefore, it must be confirmed with a PCR test in a healthcare facility.

I am negative: I do not have COVID?

Although the test only shows the control line (C) and is, a priori, negative, “it does not exclude the possibility of infection. It may happen that the viral load is too low to be detected & rdquor ;.

Therefore, you should not relax the protection measures, such as the use of a mask, hand hygiene and an interpersonal distance of 2 meters.

What is close contact?

You are in close contact if you have been without a mask for more than 15 minutes with the Covid-positive person within 2 meters.

If you live or sleep in the same place, you are also close contact, as if you have eaten for more than 15 minutes at a short distance.

However, greeting, sharing an elevator, using the same facilities such as a bathroom or cafeteria, and even having casual physical contact does not make you close contact.