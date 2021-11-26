There are tools that are not essential for modern life, but they make everything easier. These objects offer us comforts that make any task easy and we are going to show you a few.

The culinary world is full of appliances that perform the most varied tasks in the kitchen. Many of them are obvious, like the ceramic hob, the dishwasher or the pots; but there are also endless objects that can have a less conventional use.

Whether they are electric or manual machines, there are gadgets with a very specific use. They are very specific tools and we think that we will not need them, but then they are a success in the kitchen.

We are going to introduce you to some of these gadgets for turn your kitchen into a workshop with kitchen tools. All of them are a purchase that you will not regret later.

Garlic press

These devices are a simple lever that inside has a container in which to put a garlic to crumble it. You just have to press and the garlic will come out in sheets at the other end.

It can also be used for ginger or similar products and we have found this one from the Cocoda brand with very good ratings. It only costs 8.99 euros.

Electric rice cooker

These small appliances can prepare rice quickly and always leave it just right. They usually have a timer and a medium capacity to prepare dishes with the perfect rice.

They are very useful if you are in a hurry and cannot be aware of the point of rice. They also come in handy so as not to spoil recipes. We have found the Oster CKSTRC4723-050 rice cooker, with very good ratings on Amazon and for only 18.99 euros.

Vegetable centrifuge

Without a doubt one of the most useful objects on the list. No more eating salads with the wet lettuce. You just have to put the freshly washed vegetables in, make the central drum rotate and you will take out the ready-to-eat products.

There are metal options, but plastic ones work just as well and cost less. Here we leave you with a Westmark brand centrifuge that comes out for only 14.99 euros.

Immersion blender

These devices are very similar to a blender, but they are accompanied by a fairly large glass that allows us to insert the hand blender as far as we want. What’s more, the container can also be used to pour the whipped product directly onto the plates.

Perfect for making purees, you can find it for less than 30 euros and from the Bosch brand.

Cheese grater

We all have a grater at home, but maybe you don’t have one that big. It is used to grate something more than cheese and being so broad, you can put it on the table and thus use it more easily with large products.

They are not usually expensive, in fact, we found this one for 9.99 euros.

Baby food processor

Yes, you can also make them in a pot, but this appliance is specialized in baby food and they allow you to do other things while the food is being made. With timer and option to heatSome can even sterilize baby bottles.

One of the best is Avec Maman’s Baby Chef and it can cost you 84.97 euros.

Hand juicer

There are machines that help us squeeze citrus fruits comfortably. But sometimes we want to get the juice out of something smaller than an orange. They are easy to use and the stainless steel ones are the best.

That Amayga model has good ratings and only costs 14.99 euros.

Salt container

If you want to avoid using salt shakers, this would be the best option. You can have it in a corner of the kitchen for when you need it or, if it looks good, take it to the table at every meal.

This wooden container has two compartments, to separate salt and pepper. You can buy it for 19.99 euros.

Ice-cream spoon

If we want to get the ice cream out of the tub more easily or even if we want to take portions of cookie dough with more care, this is the perfect device. You just have to squeeze the lever and you can make balls of the product.

The most advisable thing is that it be made of stainless steel, like this example that is only 11.99 euros.

Egg separator

If we want some of our recipes to go well, we must separate the white and the yolk of the egg. Yes we want to do it safely and without staining, we can use these spoons with a special shape that will allow us to obtain both liquids.

You can find good models for a low price, like this one from the Westmark brand, which costs only 7.99 euros and also has very good ratings.

As you can see there many options for the kitchen that surely you did not know, but now you need.

These little gadgets make our lives easier and can add a touch to our recipes that will make everything better.