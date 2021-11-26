In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We have already consumed Black Friday 2021 for more than half a day, rushing the last hours of this event, which moves millions of purchases in just a few hours and in which there are devices and products that are proclaimed as clear winners every year.

Now that there are only a few hours left, you can already know more or less which products are the best sellers on Amazon for Black Friday, with some Samsung or Xiaomi phones, as well as scooters and much more.

The good news is that quite a few of these top bargains will continue to be available until Cyber ​​Monday, that is if the units are not sold out before, of course, which could happen in the case of the most demanded.

If the price convinces you, our advice is to take the opportunity to buy it now before the possible risk of running out of it from now until next Monday.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 for € 499

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

This electric scooter needs almost no introduction. Although there are quite a few models for sale on Amazon, some of them with up to 55 km of autonomy, this is the best-selling of all.

It is the last that Xiaomi has presented and costs 399 euros (-50 euros), with improvements in weight, versatility and power.

It goes without saying that it maintains the design that is practically a standard in the sector and ubiquitous in all our cities.

It has already run out of stock multiple times since it dropped in price, so it’s one of the clear candidates to sell out before Cyber ​​Monday.

Apple Watch Series 3 for € 189

Although Apple already has several models for sale much more recent, the reduction that Amazon applies to the Apple Watch Series 3 makes it still worth it if you are looking for a cheap smartwatch from this brand.

For 189 euros it is still a good model with GPS, watchOS and everything that Apple can offer its users, or almost everything, since it does not have newly added functions such as electrocardiograms.

In any case, it is a good gift for any fan of the American brand if you have a tight budget.

Obviously there are watches from 2021 that are better, but not all of them manage to attract the attention of Applemaniacs and they do not go below 200 euros in many cases.

Huawei Matebook D 15 for € 459

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

If you want to try the new Windows 11 and all its novelties, this Huawei laptop is one of the cheapest Matebooks, and ultralight, since it barely weighs 1.5 kg.

It has an Intel Core i3 processor, fingerprint reader and 15-inch screen, and for 459 euros.

If you want a laptop that works fast, weighs little and is cheap, this is it, and that is why it has become one of the best-selling computers on Amazon on Black Friday.

In addition, the design is more exclusive than you would expect for its price.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 for € 799

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Although the situation with graphics and desktops seems far from resolved, laptops are not affected, or at least not.

Until recently it would seem crazy to be able to buy a laptop with RTX 3050 for only 799 euros, but this Black Friday you can, and on Amazon.

Is he ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and in addition to the GPU it equips an Intel Core i5 of 11th Gen and high power, in addition to 16GB of RAM.

It is not bad on its part, since with it you can play absolutely any current game without obstacles.

POCO X3 Pro for € 199

POCO X3 Pro

When POCO put phones on sale again, the POCO X3 Pro was the first of all, saving some of the problems that plagued the POCO F1, its first best seller.

For starters, this model does have NFC, but not only that, it also has a 120 Hz screen and a Snapdragon 860 processor.

It offers a high-end experience, and we have seen this in its full review.

For 199 euros it is probably the best mobile of Black Friday 2021 in terms of value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + for € 799

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

Samsung’s flagship has joined the offers with a considerable reduction, enough to place it in the top sales.

They are 799 euros, a reasonable cost in exchange for having one of the best Android phones of 2021 without a doubt.

With Exynos 2100 and AMOLED screen, plus an excellent camera set, it offers the premium experience you would expect.

Garmin Forerunner 245 for € 187

This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

There is no shortage of watches for runners on Black Friday 2021, although the Garmin Forerunner 245 has passed almost everyone.

The reason is that it is perfectly balanced. It is multisport, so it is useful for much more than running. It measures VO2 Max and has advanced running metrics, and a design that makes it much more compact than the top-end Fenix.

For less than 200 euros you can ask very little more to a sports watch.

Amazfit Bip U for € 37

This smartwatch has a color screen, a good battery life and a heart rate sensor. In addition, it also measures data such as SpO2.

Going down several steps in terms of price, we go to another smartwatch, a much cheaper one. It is the Amazfit Bip U and in its case it sweeps for only 37 euros.

With free shipping, at over 29 euros, it is a good watch for those who only want to quantify steps, calories, sleep quality and receive some notifications.

Amazfit is a brand that already has quite a few watches for sale in Spain and that generally does it quite well.

50 “Samsung QLED for € 579

50 “Samsung QLED

QLED TVs are finally coming down in price. They are Samsung panels that in a way are very similar to OLEDs, but much cheaper.

These days there is a 50 “Samsung model that costs only 579 euros, a figure that seemed unthinkable until recently, at least in trusted stores and large distributors.

It is a recently launched 4K Smart TV with a long way to go.

55 “LG OLED for € 1,239

55 “LG OLED

OLED panels are expensive, and that is not lost on anyone, but obviously their success lies in the fact that they are very worth it if you like to watch series and movies with the highest quality.

One of the best OLED televisions is from LG, it measures 55 “and has been presented in 2021. Now it has no less than 560 euros discount at Amazon.

It uses Alexa as a virtual assistant, so you can modify the series or change the channel with voice commands if you want.

Roomba 981 for € 379

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. It has a great suction power with anti-tangle range brushes and multi-room function.

For all those who want to try a robot vacuum cleaner or just already have one but are thinking of making the leap to a better one, the Roomba 981 is a good option.

It costs 379 euros and has one of the best navigation systems on the market, if not the best, in addition to several hours of autonomy and more than enough suction power.

Whether you live in a large house or have pets, carpet or carpet, you will appreciate the help of this model from iRobot.

Philips Lumea Advanced for € 199

Philips Lumea Advanced

If you prefer to epilate at home and want something more durable than wax or a razor, there are very cheap pulsed light photoepilators, although they are usually not from top brands.

On Black Friday 2021 that changes, at least relatively, since you can buy a Philips model for 199 euros.

With several applications, you can greatly reduce the body hair of any part of your body, and cheaper than a cosmetic clinic.

COSORI Deep Fryer for € 109.99

This oil-free fryer boasts a large capacity, 5.5L in total. It also has digital control and A +++ energy efficiency

Oil-free fryers are fashionable, very fashionable, although not all are the same and it is surely a good idea to invest a little more in exchange for a large capacity one, such as the 5.5L COSORI that is being sold like churros on Amazon .

It costs 109.99 euros, much more than the cheapest models, but it has a reason, and that is that the capacity of its basket means that the portions can be more generous and cooked more uniformly.

The proof of quality is that it already has more than 50,000 reviews from satisfied users.

Philips Hue pack of two for € 25

Pack of two Philips Hue bulbs

WiFi bulbs are useful for several reasons, such as the convenience of being able to turn them off without getting up, but they also serve to turn on the light when you are away from home and thus make you believe that the house is inhabited.

There are many cheap models on sale, although Philips are the most renowned, probably justified.

This is surely the reason why the pack of two Philips Hue smart bulbs for 25 euros is causing a sensation on Black Friday.

