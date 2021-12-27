Todocolección is one of the most outstanding antiques sales websites in Spain, if not the most. We give you some tips to sell more and not boycott yourself when you try to operate in this online store.

When it comes to selling products online there are many options, but if the items in question are collections or antiques, Todocolección is almost in all probability the best option. Many collectors buy and sell everything on this website, although not all of them do it correctly.

There are some errors when selling in Todocolección that you should not commit. These are small flaws that make the product less attractive or that can negatively affect future purchases.

They are errors in common with other online stores, although due to the type of public that uses this website, here they affect in a much more direct way.

Below we list some of the most important when it comes to placing your products to buyers from anywhere in the world.

It is important follow these tips if you want to stand out from other sellers, especially if what you sell is not unique but is sold by many more people.

Index of errors to avoid in Todocoleccion

Upload good photos Trust that the auctions will go well Build trust in the buyer Good and brief, twice good Don’t force reviews Make payment easier Study the competition Think about how shipping will be Answer all messages Be honest

Upload good photos

In any online store it is essential to publish good photos of your products. They must be several and with a decent resolution, in which the product or products can be seen from different points of view.

There are few who commit this error in Todocolección, especially among vendors who are not very well versed with technology. Nowadays practically all mobiles take at least decent photos, so this should not be a problem.

You don’t need to spend too much time. Just make it look how you would like to see a product that you are going to buy.

Trust that auctions will go well

Some sellers rely too confidently on auctions at Todocolección. They believe that they will always do well and that the initial price will skyrocket little by little until their profit margin increases.

It does not usually happen. Sometimes many users enter the product but then do not bid, not even at the last minute.

If you do not want to lose money, you should set a starting price for the auction that does not mean much loss if it does not increase much. This sales mode is not working too well lately.

Build buyer confidence

Whether you are a regular or occasional seller, it is important to communicate with your customers and buyers. You should do everything possible so that the user who buys has the feeling of dealing with a human.

Send a message when you have received the payment or made the shipment, and above all, thank the customers.

In this way you can get them to trust you for a future purchase, even if it is of totally different products.

The good and short, twice good

If you are sending a product by mail, do it as quickly as possible. It is perhaps what users of this type of online store value most: speed.

When you do, let the customer know. This way you will wash your hands if there are delays from the postal company that must deliver it.

Waiting doesn’t please anyone, so it’s a manual error in Todocolección have the product in stock for too long when you have received the payment.

Don’t force reviews

In this and other stores it is very common, more than it should be, for sellers to ask buyers for a positive review, sometimes even before they have shipped the product.

Don’t – just focus on providing good service and let the buyer voluntarily rate you positively.

In any case, yes you can remind you about the analysis when you communicate with him to see if he is satisfied with the product.

Make payment easier

Everything has to be as simple as possible in the transaction to do not discourage the purchase, because sometimes at the least the interest of the person is lost.

Be it through Bizum, PayPal or whatever the buyer wants, the best thing is that you do not put problems in this regard.

Study the competition

Before filling in the form with your product, it is better that you do a search for what is being sold and if there is, it must be exactly the same.

Analyze what sells, how are the images, the price and what differentiates their sale from yours to be more competitive in some way.

Think about how the shipment will be

When we talk about facilitating everything as much as possible, we refer to every detail, including shipping. Although it is easier for you to do it through the Post Office, maybe not for the other person and you should change the way you send it.

Think also There is the option of making the shipment more expensive if the other person considers it appropriate.

Answer all messages

Even if it is annoying or they ask you too many questions, it is best to answer any communication that you have.

Better to bother for a few minutes at any time than waiting for days for something to be sold.

Be sincere

Finally, we have a tip that is useful whenever you are trying to sell something: sincerity.

You have to sell, but do not lie in the description, the state of what you offer or any other detail. A good review ensures subsequent sales and whoever buys will analyze in detail what comes to them, so try not to lie.