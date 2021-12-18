Maybe at first your family was more like everyone was a few years ago, but with the advancement of technology it has possibly become what we can call a techie family.

This is nothing other than that family unit where everyone has technological products and uses them regularly, both at home and abroad.

This type of family has increased a lot in recent years thanks to devices such as Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart speakers or everything that has to do with a connected home.

To continue giving away technology, we will have to be a little different, since surely the most common is already present at home and everyone has it.

This is where we come in with these interesting and original technological products for you to give away.

Logitech Harmony Elite

We are facing a universal remote capable of operating any smart device that you have in your home in a direct, simple way and without having to change from one remote control to another.

It is compatible with brands such as Sony, Philips, Apple TV, Sonos, Nest devices or Amazon Echos among many others.

You can handle everything from home automation, to lights, thermostats or smart locks among other devices, being able to control up to 15 devices at the same time.

The Harmony mobile app converts smartphones and tablets in remote controls with all kinds of functions. Anyone in the house can download this app, both for iOS and Android, and thus even create their own set of favorite channels or activities.

Price on Amazon: 459 euros.

Google Nest Cam Indoor

Working with this surveillance camera is as simple as plugging it in, installing the Nest application on our mobile and that would be it.

It has a 130º view with 1080p resolution both during the day and at night and a wide viewing angle.

It has a system of night vision to always see who is out, besides what lets talk and listen to the person we are focusing on.

It can also be configured to receive notifications, alerts and noise to the phone, email or our smartwatch.

Price on Amazon: 69 euros (51% discount)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

This is a gift for all those who hate having to get up to see who is ringing the doorbell.

Placing the Ring Video we will receive alarms when someone passes in front of our door at a certain distance or when they press the bell. From there, you can see and hear to the person on the other side on our smartphone, tablet or even on the PC.

The image it provides is of an excellent 1536p resolution, Besides having night vision infrared and compatibility with the virtual assistant Alexa.

If you add the Ring Protect plan (subscription) you can record, review and share the moments you have missed (there is a 30-day trial at no additional cost with all Ring devices).

Price on Amazon: 249 euros.

Tile Essentials

Surely all of you have happened to go for the keys to leave the house and not know where you have put them. Well, thanks to these smart keychains (4 in total) you can already know where they are at all times.

You can place it as a keychain for house keys, car keys or anything else that you lose often and that you need to be sure of where it is.

An application is used by which makes sound the Tile when it is within Bluetooth range. If it’s not around use GPS and locates it within the map that the mobile app has.

This app is valid for both iOS as for Android, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Each Title device is IP67 certified and has a 3-year battery life.

Price on Amazon: 79.99 euros

Netatmo NWS01-EC Wireless Weather Station

Thanks to this Weather Station The whole family will be perfectly informed of the weather that is going to be done and what it is doing at that precise moment.

Installation couldn’t be easier, since basically we must pair the devices thanks to the smartphone, then place the outdoor one in one place outside and the other inside the house. As simple as that.

It will provide us with valuable data such as temperature, barometric pressure, humidity both outside and inside, the quality of the air inside and outside, the level of interior and exterior noise, even the concentration of carbon dioxide, among others. things.

We will have the weather forecasts for the next 7 days and will be controlled with the voice by being compatible with Alexa.

Price on Amazon: 139.14 euros.

Moleskine Smart Writing Set

We are facing an intelligent writing kit that can be used by any member of the family, since we allows you to write and take notes, why are you digitize directly in the Moleskine app.

In this way we know that what we write is not going to be lost, since we will have it well stored on our smartphone or tablet.

Words, graphics, ideas or drawings can be transferred to display them directly on your smartphone or tablet, and thus be able to use them for whatever we need.

Price on Amazon: 149.90 euros.

De’Longhi Perfetto Primadonna Soul ECAM612.55.SB

If you are a family where you are not people until you have a coffee, with this smart coffee maker your mood will recover quickly.

It is one of the best on the current market and despite not being exactly cheap, the level it offers us all, what makes us crazy about coffee is exceptional.

Thanks to the Bean Adapt technology, Specific parameters are configured to grind and infuse the coffee, guaranteeing that it retains all its properties intact.

The LatteCrema system It has been designed to make the milk foam that accompanies the coffee and does not detract from anything. In addition, it incorporates different automatic recipes ranging from Italian espreso, cappuccino, long coffee or Flat White, among others, as well as being able to make us a tea.

We are going to control everything from one 4.3 inch TFT touch screen, in addition to an app for the mobile.

Price on Amazon: 1,029.90 euros.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

If you have made yourself a delicious coffee with the coffee maker that we have presented just above, you can use this 296 ml smart glass to keep the liquid at the ideal temperature.

Keeps our drink perfectly warm for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge. Automatically detects when to turn on and off. It goes into sleep mode when empty and wakes up when it detects movement or liquid.

The mug is made of stainless steel with a resistant ceramic coating scratches and the base has IPX7 certification so as not to have problems with any liquid.

Price on Amazon: 154.06 euros.

Balimo Milo 4L

Our dog or cat is also part of the family, so we also have technological devices for them.

This is a smart dispenser so we don’t have to worry about whether or not our best friend has food in his bowl. You can configure a finished time so that you have your feed or manage it from the app and put it each at hand whenever you want.

When food is thrown, the pet will be called by means of a clip about 10 seconds that we will have previously recorded with our own voice.

Has a 4 liter capacity to store food with a detector that warns us when it is running out and an infrared detector that prevents food from overflowing when you throw it out.

Price on Amazon: 89.99 euros.

XZJX Projector

With a compact design that allows us to put it anywhere, this projector will allow us to decode Full HD 1080p native resolution.

The 16.77 million color engine has good precision with more than 75% of the NTSC color gamut, and you can also view LTPS images without problems.

I know connect to WIFI with a download speed that can reach the 460 Mbps with a delay of less than 30 ms.

Price on Amazon: 169.95 euros.

Surely more than one of the products that we have shown you would be the ideal to share with the family or for an important part of it. We can say that you can live without them, but that once you have them you don’t want to let them escape.

If you are going to give one or you are going to treat yourself, you can tell us about it on our social networks.