The amount of services that Amazon has is overwhelming, and even so we always stay in the great benefits of Amazon Prime. And one of the best features of this subscription service is that they give you Prime Video for free.

But even if you are not convinced by the benefits of normal Prime, you can try the Amazon movies and series platform free of charge for 30 days and without obligation.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Amazon Prime Video is like any other streaming platform, like Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max, in which you can sign up independently. But unlike the ones mentioned above, Prime Video is the only one that gives you a free month trial.

If you want to sign up and try Prime Video for a month, we recommend these series that you will devour in less than a month. We assure you.

The Wheel of Time

One of the last original Amazon productions for its platform is the adaptation of the books from The Wheel of Time to a series that has already premiered its first season.

A mixture of fiction, fantasy and drama that has Álvaro Morte (The Professor in La Casa de Papel) among its cast.

“The lives of four young women change forever when a stranger comes to their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Darkness. They must decide whether to leave it up to the unknown (and themselves) the fate of the world before the Dark One escapes from his prison and begins the Last Battle. “

The Boys

One of the big surprises in Prime Video original productions was The Boys. The adaptation of the comics that arrived in 2019 and that is already in its second season awaiting the third.

You will find superheroes who are not what they seem, a group of criminals without superpowers who try to confront international heroes and make them pay for their crimes. A totally different look at the world of heroism and that, we already warned, is only for an adult audience.

“THE BOYS is an irreverent approach to what happens when superheroes, as famous as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. Helpless against superpowers, This series embarks on a heroic mission to reveal the truth about ‘The Seven’ and the formidable support of their Vought. “

The Expanse

The Expanse is one of the best science fiction series we’ve seen in recent years. An adaptation of the books by James SA Corey that was originally issued by SyFy but recovered with great success after its cancellation by Amazon.

In The Expanse you will find a future where humans have not only managed to live on Mars, they are also trying to change their environment to have a breathable atmosphere. But you also have the inhabitants of the asteroid belt, mostly miners, fighting for their independence.

Jack ryan

The star character of Tom Clancy, the famous spy novel writer, already has his own television series on Prime Video after several movies. Jack Ryan recounts the adventures of this CIA analyst turned international spy. It is played by John Krasinski, known for his role in The Office.

“When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a series of suspicious wire transfers, his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse across Europe and the Orient. Middle, where a terrorist is found preparing a massive attack against the United States and its allies. “

Carnival row

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a story of suspense and fantasy in a Victorian-era England where magic and mythological beings are a reality, although they are considered second-class citizens.

“Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian fantasy filled with mythological creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love or fly freely. But even in the dark there is hope when a human investigator and a fairy take on a dangerous romance. The peace of the city is shaken when murders reveal an unimaginable monster. “

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks is quite possibly one of the best things that has happened to the Star Trek universe. A totally carefree vision of characters that in the normal series would not be secondary, perhaps extras.

In this animated series you will find the adventures of 4 characters from the USS Cerritos, a California-class ship that does not deal with “first contacts”, but with “second contacts” with planets and civilizations that have just met the Federation. .

Upload

Upload is a lighthearted comedy series, but one with science fiction overtones and a complaint or warning of the future to come.

The premise is simple: what would happen if in the future when you die your consciousness goes to a large computer where you live and your loved ones can visit you? But to this he adds that it is a paid service.

“From Emmy winner Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Rec) comes a hilarious sci-fi comedy. In the future, people ‘unload’ their conscience into a post-mortem digital life. The handsome Nathan is unloaded at a ‘resort “virtual and meets Nora, a young woman who starts out as his customer service” angel “and ends up leading him to find friendship, love and determination.”

Good ommens

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens, a series that will soon have a second season and that tells the story of an angel and a demon who live on Earth as links to their “bosses.”

But … what can they do when the end of the world draws near and this would end their way of living among mortals?

“The end of the world is near and that means that a fussy angel and a party devil enchanted with life on Earth must join forces to stop the apocalypse. But they have lost the antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who does not know that his Fate is to end life, and they are forced to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late. “

Nine Perfect Strangers

In Nine Perfect Strangers (Nine perfect strangers) we have one of the last dramas that have succeeded and that has a most recognized cast led by Nicole Kidman.

It is a series in the purest Big Little Lies or The White Lotus style where 9 people with nothing to do with each other decide to travel to a wellness retreat where they are fully supervised by the director of the center.

“‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ follows nine very different people who arrive at Tranquillum, a mysterious wellness retreat that promises a” total transformation. “Once there, guests fall prey to the bewitchment of the enigmatic Masha, who will not stop at nothing to heal them. “

Hanna

Based on the film of the same name, Hanna tells the life of a girl raised by her father, a spy, in the forest totally disconnected from the world and with a series of skills in fighting, weapons and survival because CIA agents look for her for his past.

“HANNA is equal parts a thriller based on a simple plot and a mature play. It tells the story of an extraordinary young woman raised in the forest, who must evade the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent acting on the sidelines. of the rules, while trying to discover his true identity. “

