Nobody imagined how the year 2020 and 2021 would come, that with the arrival and global expansion of the coronavirus wreaked great havoc on both health and the world economy.

By 2022, although it will continue to be marked by Covid-19There are already other factors at play that must be taken into account because they will determine the path that the economy will follow in the coming months to try to grow and consolidate.

1. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has indicated that the Omicron variant of coronavirus could slow global economic recovery after the pandemic. Therefore, he expects that by 2022, there will be a global growth of 4.9%, compared to the 5.9% expected this year.

2. Inflation will be another hit pointrtante. Problems in the supply chain, labor shortages and rising food prices, among others, shot the price index to 6.2% in October, with figures not seen in 31 years in the US. Authorities no longer believe that inflation is so “transitory” and it is expected that it will remain high and that it will be an issue to be resolved during the next year, with acceptable levels by the end of 2022.

3. The supply problems in 2022. With the increase in demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic, dozens of ships have been docked in the main ports waiting to unload, so it is expected that it will take several months before the things get better.

4. Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the pressure on the labor market supply related to Covid-19 will ease in the coming months, but they forecast an unemployment rate in the United States of 3.5% by the end of 2022, which implies that the companies will continue to face labor market challenges to hire staff.

5. Regarding oil, the International Energy Agency estimates a average price of Brent oil in 2022 from $ 79.40 a barrel, in the face of a gradual increase by OPEC + in its production quotas.

6. It is expected that United States economy grows 4.2% annually in 2022, after 5.5% in 2021, supported by monetary policy and fiscal spending programs approved by Congress.

7. Officials and observers globally are divided on whether the Fed should raise interest rates soon to control inflation. It is expected that the Federal Reserve will continue with its tapering process and it will begin the normalization of rates gradually.

8. The Chinese economy will grow by 8% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022 according to the IMF, due to a withdrawal of public investment “faster than expected”.

9. In the Eurozone, Covid-19, energy costs and effects on the supply chain, among others, will affect its economic activity, therefore GDP growth of 3.5% is estimated, after growing 5.0% in 2021.

10. Latin America is experiencing an economic recovery faster than estimated this year, but will weaken in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund. The GDP of Latin America and the Caribbean will grow, on average, 6.3% in 2021, but the forecast for next year is of 3% due to the difficulties that developing countries are experiencing in vaccinating their population against Covid-19.

