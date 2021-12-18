The third dose of coronavirus vaccines is being the main subject of concerns, conversations and even accusations from millions of people.

And with the activity that anti-vaccines now seem to be conquered in our country, we have begun to hear so many things that people with the best of intentions are filled with doubts, suspicions and mistrust.

We had not experienced here that environment that so invaded other European countries and that has left so many millions of people in neighboring countries without vaccines.

It may interest you: Ómicron threatens a perfect storm for after Christmas. Can we avoid it?

Is the third dose of the Covid vaccine an urgent need?

But now it’s our turn. And characters like Robert Malone seem to become protagonists and occupy many of the messages that run through the networks, emails, WhatsApp, Telegram …

So to reduce doubts as much as possible, in Looking for Answers we have tried just that: looking for answers. And we have transferred to one of our most common specialists the most repeated questions by our readers.

They are not the only ones. And we will try to continue solving the issues that raise the most doubts in society, or what you send us to our email address redacción@buscandorespuestas.com.

We have the privilege that Eduardo Costas is an internationally recognized scientist, professor, researcher and corresponding Academician of the Royal Academy of Pharmacy.

A good source to get reliable answers and to give us peace of mind.

So here we go. And at any moment we will add more questions and more answers.

It may interest you: The tangled history of mRNA vaccines and what the “famous” Robert Malone really did

1. If the first and second doses are useless, why do I have to take a third dose?

The immune system has memory. But also forget. Thus a vaccine produces the maximum protection within a few weeks of giving it. Then its effect diminishes little by little. And re-vaccinating greatly increases the effect of the vaccine.

A good simile is academic learning.

The first vaccine is like the primary studies. The second would be high school. The third is like a college degree. With each cycle one learns more and more. With each re-vaccination one is better protected.

The first and second doses are still helpful. But each time it is re-vaccinated the protective effect is greater.

With the third dose we will be immunized for longer and the symptoms of Covid-19 will be less.

So much so that a good part of those vaccinated with the third dose will become infected with the disease and will not even realize it.

Also, there is another problem. The coronavirus mutates. It changes a lot, managing to escape the effect of vaccines. And that forces us to update the vaccines to adapt them to the new variants.

2. Is it true that the third dose can damage my immune system? How many?

The third dose will not harm your immune system at all.

The immune system is responsible for destroying proteins and other molecules that are not specific to our body.

When we become infected with SARS-CoV-2 our immune system recognizes it as foreign and makes antibodies to destroy it. It also develops mechanisms of cellular immunity (cells that specialize in destroying the coronavirus). But it takes a while to achieve it and in the meantime the virus can kill us or make us suffer a serious illness.

The vaccine, by injecting us with parts of SARS-CoV-2, teaches our immune system to destroy the coronavirus before being infected.

The third dose will train and teach the immune system, it will not destroy it but quite the opposite.

3. If the disease that Ómicron causes is not serious, why take the risk with the vaccine?

There is evidence that the disease caused by Omicron is somewhat less serious than that caused by other variants. But it is still capable of killing many infected or sending them to the ICU. It is still a formidable risk.

To understand it easily we will put a couple of examples.

– According to statistics, the risk of dying or ending up in hospital because of Ómicron is significantly higher than that suffered by a soldier during most of the days spent in a war.

– On the contrary, the risk of one suffering adverse effects from the third dose of the vaccine is less than that of falling into a flowerpot on the head from a balcony or a window when walking down the street.

Do we prefer to take the risk of walking on the sidewalk or going to war?

4. Are you going to take the third dose? Why?

We have already put it on.

For two reasons:

The first to be better protected. We teach at the University, we interact with many people in laboratories that are not always well ventilated due to the needs of the devices that are found in them and we run more risks than those run in many other activities. The second is that those who are not vaccinated are the biological factories in which new variants of the coronavirus such as Ómicron appear for the first time.

What’s more, when the unvaccinated are infected, they develop much higher viral loads than those vaccinated, thus being able to infect more people in less time and with much higher infectious doses.

Out of solidarity and respect for the human race, we should all get vaccinated as soon as possible. Any good person would.

5. Who should get vaccinated now?

If we could, and we had that capacity, absolutely every human being on the planet, including young children, should be vaccinated today.

As we do not have it, we have no choice but to prioritize some groups.

6. Are those vaccinated with AstraZeneca more unprotected?

It appears that the efficacy of AstraZeneca with the Omicron variant is somewhat less than that of other vaccines.

The coronavirus evolves rapidly, and newer variants more easily escape vaccines. AstraZeneca was designed against the first Wuhan variant and was very effective against it.

But if the virus evolves into escape variants we will have to update our vaccines. We already knew that this could happen to us and we were always warned.

7. Why does the third dose give an immunity that the previous two do not, if they are the same?

The immune system learns. That is why the second dose gives more immunity than the first and for a longer time. The third gives more immunity than the second and even longer. A fourth would give us even more immunity.

Try memorizing the contents of a sheet of paper. The first time you read it you will learn something. The second time you will learn something else. The third will still learn more. And the fourth even more.

An example of how the immune system works it can help:

Antibody diagnosis is used in many fields. Not only in diseases, but also in food safety or environmental control or industrial safety.

Where do we get these antibodies from?

– They occur in animals such as rabbits or goats. And since we need to get a lot of antibodies, what we do is immunize these experimental animals with at least 3 exposures, and often more.

– What is achieved in this way is that its immune response becomes so great that then it is enough to extract 1 ml of blood to have so many antibodies that even diluted more than a thousand times they are effective.

8. How long must have passed since the second dose to be able to take the third?

Within 6 months of getting the second dose of the vaccines (or the first of Janssen), in most people there has already been a very significant drop in the concentration of antibodies.

Despite this, the vaccine continues to protect much more than not being vaccinated, but not so quickly anymore. And so this is a good time to get re-vaccinated.

But there are other factors that determine the best vaccination strategy.

For example, if the Omicron variant had not appeared, a third dose would not be in such a hurry.

We cannot forget that we bet on the vaccine as our main strategy to fight Covid-19. Then there is no choice but to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible and re-vaccinate them as often as necessary, which will not be much.

We could have used other means of fighting the coronavirus, for example following rigorous social distancing, always wearing FPP2 masks, taking very frequent diagnostic tests, isolating ourselves, etc.

With this context, we could achieve that the pattern of application of the third dose would have been to be slower.

9. What is the problem for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

The protection of the AstraZéneca vaccine against the Omicron variant is somewhat lower than that of other vaccines and for this reason it is decided to prioritize those who are in this situation.

We cannot forget that the fight against SARS-CoV-2 is a dynamic process and our response depends, above all, on what the virus does.

If an escape mutant appeared from the current vaccines, we would have to vaccinate everyone again. And it is a greater possibility the more people are infected.

10. Is the third dose in Spain a full dose of Pfizer, or only half? And of Moderna?

The appropriate strategy is to optimize resources.

In a third dose, a great immune response can be achieved with a smaller amount of the vaccine.

That is why putting half the dose to twice the number of people could become more effective at the population level.