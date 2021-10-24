10/24/2021 at 3:50 PM CEST

Xavier Peris

Ten seconds. It is the time when Two dangerous German criminals went from sitting quietly on a terrace on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma de Mallorca to being reduced and handcuffed on the ground. A recorded video of the performance of the agents of the Citizen Security Unit of the Command (Usecic) reveals his way of acting, without contemplation before a case of a high-risk intervention.

The arrest took place at the beginning of April, although the facts have not emerged so far. It was about a collaboration requested by the German Police, who was on the trail of two dangerous criminals from that country, alleged heads of a drug trafficking organization. The investigations placed them in Palma de Mallorca.

Subsequent steps taken by the Civil Guard investigation groups allowed locate the two suspects in Palma. It was about two very large individuals who could be armed. It was the turn of Usecic, a group of citizen security agents specialized in risk interventions.

That morning in early April the two suspects were located in a terrace of a bar on the Paseo Marítimo de Palma. A camouflaged Civil Guard van discreetly approached them. The doors open and Five armed agents pounced on the two suspects before the stupefied gaze of the rest of the clients of the bar. Before they can count to ten the two men have been reduced and are handcuffed to the ground. They had no chance to resist.

The two alleged criminals were boarded that same day on a plane bound for Madrid to appear before the National Court, which had to decide whether to grant the request of the German authorities for their extradition.