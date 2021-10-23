In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Boys

The Boys is an adaptation of a comic that shows how superheroes are not always what they seem.

What if superheroes are not born, but are created? And what if they are created by a multinational company with not very good intentions? Which is but what if these superheroes have no supervision and can do whatever they want?

THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, as famous as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. Helpless against the super powerful, this series embarks on a heroic mission to reveal the truth about “The Seven” and the formidable support of its Vought.

In HobbyConsolas.com they have the criticism of the first and second season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

For fans of comedy series and performances to remember, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a series to watch and follow.

They are already in their third season and waiting for the fourth to be released. Its leading lady, Rachel Brosnahan, won the Golden Globe for best performance in 2018 and 2019.

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel lives happily with her husband, children, and their Yom Kippur dinners in her Upper West Side flat. But when her life takes an unexpected turn, she must quickly decide what she’s good at, and going from housewife to comedian is nonsense to everyone but her. The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy-Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

The Man in the High Castle

If you are a fan of what surrounds World War II and alternate worlds, the serialized novel The Man in the High Castle is a series that you cannot miss.

It has 4 seasons and is about a world where The Axis won the Second World War. Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan literally divide the world and fewer countries or regions remain that are not controlled by these powers.

The Man in the High Castle, based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, and produced by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner) and Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), tells us what would have happened if the Allied powers had lost the II World War and Japan and Germany will rule the United States. With Rufus Sewell (John Adams), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars) and Alexa Davalos (Mob City).

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is the small screen adaptation of the famous Margaret Atwood book of the same name.

It takes us to a not too distant and “alternative” future where few women can get pregnant and an extremist religious regime takes over much of the US Fertile women are now treated like property and turned over to high positions to procreate.

To cope with a declining birth rate, a fundamentalist regime has begun to treat women as property. As one of the few fertile women left, Offred is a maid, one of a caste of women forced into sexual servitude to try to repopulate the world.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

This animated series is within the world of Star Trek, perfect for fans of series and movies, as well as fans of science fiction.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is the first animated series in the Treky world and it also not only offers a lighthearted and humorous vision of the Federation’s distant future, it also shows the lives of those characters who are not on the command bridge.

You already have 2 seasons available on Prime Video.

Developed by Emmy winner Mike McMahan, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is a new half-hour animated comic series that focuses on the support crew of one of Starfleet’s less important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensign Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi must carry on with their duties and social life while the ship suffers a …

Jack Ryan

If you like spy series you have two seasons of Jack Ryan, the character created by the writer Tom Clancy.

He is one of its most famous characters, a CIA analyst who is involved in modern terrorist plots, although his character was created during the Cold War era.

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a series of suspicious wire transfers, his search for answers takes him from the safety of his desk and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse across Europe and the Middle East. , where a terrorist is found preparing a massive attack against the United States and its allies.

The Night Manager

Based on the work of John Le Carré, The Night Manager or El Infiltrado in Spanish, it tells the story of how an employee of a hotel in Cairo is recruited by the British intelligence services to infiltrate the network of an international arms dealer .

Star Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, who play two award-winning roles in this 6-episode mini-series that you don’t want to end.

The Infiltrator is based on the internationally successful novel by the established storyteller John le Carré. This suspenseful thriller follows Jonathan Pine on his way to take down the well-known weapons manufacturer Richard Roper.

El Cid

El Cid is an exclusive Spanish production of Amazon Prime and that has Jaime Lorente (Denver in La Casa de Papel) as the main character.

This series is based on the stories and fables of the Castilian military leader who was under the command of different leaders at the time of the Reconquest.

After the death of their father, Sancho, Alfonso and García respectively became the kings of Castilla, León and Galicia. The disputes between them will transform the Iberian Peninsula into a battlefield. Ruy is knighted. Every time he is closer to fulfilling the dream that his father could not achieve, but along the way he will have to sacrifice what he loves the most.

The Expanse

Do you remember Stargate, Battlestar Galactica and those science fiction and space series that were so successful a decade ago? The Expanse is an example of how this kind of series can come back.

It tells the story of the Rocinante crew, a ship that is involved in political plots between the two planet-nations: Earth and Mars. The latter is a planet that is trying to change its climate to add water and an atmosphere.

But there is also a third nation, that of the Asteroid Belt, populated by mining workers who trade with both planets.

The disappearance of Julie Mao, a rich girl turned political activist, ties the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), the ship’s captain, James Holden (Steven Strait), and UN politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). In the midst of all the political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they solve the greatest conspiracy of all time.

The Looming Tower

The Looming Tower is a dramatic 10-episode mini-series that tells the intrahistory of how the lack of collaboration between the US government agencies in charge of the country’s internal and external security (FBI and CIA) were partly responsible for not stopping the attack of the twin towers on 9/11.

An essential series for thriller lovers and that tells what happened years before that fateful day in September 2001 that changed the world forever.

The Unbreakable Tower is about the growing threat from Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and the CIA could be the trigger for the terrible tragedy of September 11. A new drama based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-winning novel.

It is a miniseries, there will be no more seasons, but it is a perfect series to watch and then recommend to everyone.

