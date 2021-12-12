Key facts:

Annual PayPal settlements would be around $ 1.2 trillion at current trends.

PayPal joined the bitcoin wave and has been working with crypto assets on its platform for a year.

Money transfers so far in 2021 from the market’s leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC), are around $ 12.6 trillion. The figure is more than five times higher than last year.

This is revealed by cryptocurrency ecosystem analytics firm Galaxy Digital, led by entrepreneur and BTC enthusiast Mike Novogratz. Via Twitter they presented a graph that shows the network’s performance since 2010 in terms of money transfers.

The analytics company took advantage of the publication to contrast the activity of Bitcoin with that of large financial companies such as PayPal. The internet payments giant moved, through its platform, USD 936 billion during 2020.

In the first half of this year, payments made and money transfers made via Paypal slightly exceeded USD 600 billion, as required.

According to the payments company’s own data, in the third quarter they registered a 24% year-on-year increase in their settlements, for a total volume of payments of USD 310 billion.

Assuming that in the last quarter of this year money also moves in PayPal in the order of USD 300 billion, it can be thought that the annual settlements through this platform will be around USD 1.2 billion. This means that 10 times more money is moved via Bitcoin than is transferred via PayPal.

The transferred value in bitcoin has grown five times compared to 2020. Source: Galaxy Digital.

For Dan Tapiero, institutional investment advisor and bitcoin hodler, the numbers displayed by Galaxy Digital show what, in his words, is “hyperbitcoinization.” “It is still early. The moon is still waiting for bitcoin, ”he wrote in a tweet.

PayPal joined the ‘bitcoin wave’

Paypal is aware of the huge industry around bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and of the amount of money that these financial tools move.

For this reason, the company – founded in 1998, among others, by Elon Musk – decided to incorporate the sale of crypto assets on its platform. Since November 2020, users of the payment gateway can buy, sell and keep in custody BTC and other digital assets in Paypal. At first, in the United States.

However, we recently reported that PayPal plans to expand its cryptocurrency services to Latin America, given the growth in the use of these assets by the inhabitants of the region.

At the time, the director of PayPal for Latin America, Federico Gómez Schumacher, affirmed that this part of the world has significant potential, especially to facilitate money transactions between countries in the form of remittances.