Tonight we change the time, and with it our body could undergo a series of slight changes that could prevent us from sleeping well for the next few days.

We are just a few hours away from making the relevant time change on these dates, an issue that is likely to be eliminated in the coming years but that in 2021 we will have to adjust all our clocks again.

And it is that the time change twice a year has the days numbered, and nevertheless the European Parliament has postponed its suppression due to the coronavirus crisis, but it is likely that in 2022 or 2023 we will no longer have to change the time, that favored, in particular in our country, greater leisure in the afternoons as it did not get dark so early.

In this way, at dawn this Sunday we will have to set our clocks one hour back where at 3:00 it would be 2:00.

Most watches will change automatically, but surely you have one that needs a manual change.

Leaving behind the controversial part of the time change, Our body can also be affected to a greater or lesser extent by a change in consumption habits.

According to the OCU, the time change is likely to affect the way we sleep, and they give us a series of tips.

On the one hand, they recommend that, regardless of the time change, you maintain a regular sleep schedule, that is, always going to bed and getting up at a certain time, even on the weekend. It is also very important that you sleep the recommended hours for a good rest, a minimum of eight or nine hours a day is recommended for health. When it comes to naps, they recommend that they last no more than 20 minutes. They also recommend exercising regularly, but never right before you go to bed. We should not drink stimulating beverages such as coffee, tea or cola or even alcohol in the four to six hours before going to sleep. It is also not advisable to have dinner to go directly to bed, and the organization recommends having a dinner, preferably a light one, at least two hours before going to sleep. Prepare an appropriate sleep environment that is quiet, comfortable, and obviously dark. Rest on a comfortable mattress that is neither hard nor soft. Feel free to change your sleeping location, such as moving to another room, if you can’t adjust to the schedule. And something quite evident, if you have a lot of trouble falling asleep due to the time change, relax, don’t worry, stop looking at the clock, and read for a while.

In any case, it is likely that this is the penultimate time change, and summer time could be the one chosen for its fixed installation.