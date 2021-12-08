It is clear that Chrome is one of the best browsers available to us right now. But the big problem we have is that it is software that takes up a lot of resources and also needs a lot of disk space. So we are going to see what we can do to reduce this excessive consumption.

In addition to being the most used browser in the world, Google Chrome is also a software that offers many possibilities and a reliable and fluid handling of the web.

But it is true that it has been a problem for a long time, since it consumes many resources on our system and requires a lot of disk space. This can cause it to function poorly on computers that are more memory constrained.

To make this consumption less, there are several solutions that you can try, although your computer can spare with Google Chrome, because the less you consume will always be better and the system will suffer less.

Let’s see what solutions we have at our disposal.

Index of contents:

Preload Pages

One of the things that makes the Google browser consume more is that it loads the pages linked to a specific one, just in case we want to visit them later, something that means that entering those websites will be much faster.

But of course, this also makes the consumption of resources higher, for some pages that we are not guaranteed to see.

We are going to solve it as follows:

In Google Chrome we must press the three vertical points in the upper right corner and then enter Setting. In the left sidebar, we go to Privacy & Security. Now we enter Cookies and other site data. We deactivate the option that says Preload pages for faster browsing and searching.

Disk space

For a correct functioning of Google Chrome we must have at least 2 GB of disk space, which, if we cannot comply with it, we will see that the instability and slowness begin to manifest in the browser.

We can get more disk space if we use the Windows disk cleaning function.

We came in File Browser and we select the unit that we use as the main unit with the right button of the mouse. In the menu we must click on Properties. Then we click on Free up space, which is inside the tab general. We execute the cleaning by selecting the files that we want to delete and that’s it.

Hardware acceleration

Chrome has a function by which it is able to make the GPU perform certain tasks that it would not do otherwise. This is something that can reduce the capacity of the system, although it is very useful when we have memory to spare in every way.

To suppress this function that can slow down Chrome on certain computers, we must do the following:

We go back to the Setting Chrome. Now we are going to Advanced configuration in the left sidebar. Then we click on System. We deactivate Use hardware acceleration when available.

Cache and cookies

We can erase both the Google Chrome cache and cookies, since there is usually a lot of information accumulating there that takes up a lot of space on the disk.

It is done as follows:

Click on the three points in the upper right part of Chrome and select More tools. In the adjacent window that appears, click on Clear browsing data. Then you select Cookies and other site data and Cached files and images. Optionally you can delete the browsing history, but this is to everyone’s taste. Click on Delete data and they will be automatically deleted.

Task Manager

Each tab that we have open and each extension that is installed and active consumes resources, even if we are not using them.

We can see which are the ones that are consuming the most resources in the following way.

We press the three points in the upper right part and click on More tools. In the next window we click on Task Manager. At that time we will see all the Chrome processes and the ones that are consuming the most. If we see any excessive consumption, we mark it and click on End process.

Extensions

As we told you before, extensions also reduce resources, since, although we have not used them for months, they are still loaded in memory in case Chrome has to use them.

That is why it is good to eliminate those that we do not use in the following way:

We go back to clicking on More Tools in the Chrome menu. In the window that comes out this time we click on Extensions. Now we will see the list of those that we have installed and it is as simple as clicking on Remove in those that we do not use, so that they do not spend resources.

Cleaning your computer with Chrome

In case the error is on the computer and not in the Chrome browser, we can run a cleanup and thus verify that everything is correct.

To carry out this action we must carry out a few simple steps:

We are going to Setting Chrome. Then we click on Advanced configuration so that the options come out. Then click on Recover settings and clean. The next step is to click Clean computer. And now, finally, right next to Find harmful software, we have a button that says Look for, which we must press so that it tries to find if the problem is in the computer.

Upgrades

It is clear that a Up-to-date software solves problems of all kinds, not only malfunctions, but also tuning in terms of resource consumption.

From Google they have been taking steps in this sense with their updates, since the resources that Chrome consumes today are less if we compare it with a few years ago.

That’s why they are it is important to have the software perfectly up to date and with all updates installed.

Reset Chrome

If nothing we have told you works, we can be a little more radical and restore original Chrome settings. This can mean that if we have configured something in the software that is weighing on its performance and we do not know what it is, in this way we will solve it.

To put Chrome in its original state we must do the following:

Let’s go to the Chrome Settings. Then click on Advanced Settings. Then click on Recover settings and clean. At that moment we enter where it says Restore the original default settings for the settings. Now ask us Reset settings?, to which we have to respond by clicking on Reset settings.

Other browser

If Chrome is still too gluttonous for our computer, it would be best to switch to another browser that consumes less, such as Opera, or use that other browser only for tasks in which Chrome is slow and does not work at all well because of lack of resources.

We already know that use two browsers for depending on what things It can be somewhat confusing, but once you get used to it, it can be an option, especially if you don’t want to get rid of Google Chrome.

Surely with all these tips you get Google Chrome to work better and if not you can always try the last solution that we have given you, changing the browser.