Metacritic It might as well be the Rotten Tomatoes of video games. In Metacritic they score all kinds of content, but video game lovers use it to find out which titles are worthwhile given their score.

And although this is somewhat subjective, it is always striking to see that a title boasts a very high score given by dozens, if not hundreds of specialized critics and users who have been able to test said game.

If you are curious, today we want to leave you with some PS4 games that have 80 points or more in Metacritic and that you can buy right now to test them and judge according to your own criteria.

So prepare the list of Kings, because next you have 10 PS4 games with more than 80 on Metacritic that you can buy for less than 40 euros.

Synth Riders (89)

Since its launch in 2019, Synth Riders has been considered the best alternative to the acclaimed Beat Saber. In Synth Riders you enter a world of neon and move your body to the frenetic rhythm and speed of 80s retro music. In the style of the well-known Beat Saber, but with a different proposal and personality.

Synth Riders is a worthy competitor to Beat Saber in the virtual reality music genre and is certainly a must see for lovers of 80s music, rock, cyberpunk and sports. One of the video games that will make us sweat the most in virtual reality and that will get us in shape while having fun and humming melodies in an environment full of neon lights.

For 24.99 euros

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (86)

Very few video games have the ability to define a generation, but we dare say that the Mass Effect trilogy was one of those turning points in the days of Xbox 360 and PS3. And now, the iconic Bioware trilogy returns two generations later with a remastered 4K version and all the original extras.

Although the update of the game is somewhat irregular, the improvements are appreciated. The narrative, setting, and dialogue are still colossal, so having it all put together in one pack is a real treasure.

For 39.99 euros

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (86)

There are games that we must have in our collection yes or yes. And Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the definitive edition of the incredible ZA / UM RPG, is one of them. And, in addition to the game, the physical edition of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut includes a spectacular 46x61cm fold-out poster and a code to download an extensive digital art book with more than 190 pages.

Disco Elysium is an old-school RPG, with exquisite writing and unforgettable characters. Deep, intelligent, dark, brimming with ideas, with an immense capacity to spark the imagination, Disco Elysium is a fascinating game. Indescribable. Unique.

For 33.99 euros

Hitman 3 (84)

Hitman 3, together, features more than 20 maps scattered around the world that tell the story of 47, as an assassin in the service of the Agency. It begins with our agent set to take out the three Providence partners with the help of two operatives, Diana Burnwood and her old friend Lucas Gray.

Hitman 3 closes the trilogy with new locations, endless possibilities to eliminate our target, and technical improvements that we can also enjoy in the levels of previous games, that we can import, if we had already acquired them. It does not evolve too much, but it is a good delivery to fire, for now, Agent 47.

For 35.99 euros

Guilty Gear Strive (84)

If you want to enjoy a good PS5 fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive, the latest title in the Guilty Gear saga, is your best asset, developed and edited by Arc System Works.

Guilty Gear Strive is one of the most spectacular fighting games out there, with a gameplay suitable for any user, although it is true that its main focus is on competitive online. Yes indeed, its graphics are a real feast for the eyes.

For 29.90 euros

Persona 5 Strikers (83)

Despite being so atypical, Persona 5 Strikers is the sequel to Persona 5, a continuation that brings back the group known as Phantom Thieves to embark on a new adventure. In the entire history of the Persona series, only one game had had a direct sequel, so this is an exceptional case driven by the enormous worldwide success of Persona 5.

If you liked Persona 5 (who doesn’t like Persona 5?), You shouldn’t overthink it with Strikers. The playable part could be better resolved, but the story is so interesting, the characters are so endearing and the audiovisual set is so cool, you’d be crazy if you didn’t accept the invitation of the Phantom Thieves.

For 24.99 euros

NieR Replicant (83)

The success of NieR: Automata has served for NieR to become a renowned saga, for Yoko Taro to be one of the most popular – and irreverent – figures in the current industry and so that today we are facing an improved version of that game , nicknamed NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 …

This version supposes a generic and deficient action RPG that in reality is not deficient, nor is it generic, nor is it —only— an action RPG. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 … is an unclassifiable work that constantly plays with our expectations, dismantling a genre while constructing a subversive narrative. Even with its weaknesses, it is a must have.

For 24.99 euros

Little Nightmares II (82)

After conquering us with the first Little Nightmares, Tarsier Studios returns to the fray with its sequel: Little Nightmares II. And given how well the first one worked, this one opts for a very similar formula: platforms, puzzles and an eerie atmosphere.

With a hair-raising presentation, a premise that remains truly original, and a playable formula with several interesting additions, Little Nightmares II has all the ingredients to make you fall in love again —and terrify— to fans of the first installment.

For 29.99 euros

Resident Evil Village (81)

Resident Evil Village has given a lot to talk about thanks to its star character, Lady Dimitrescu, but it is not the only thing that stands out about this new title, which bet on a classic Resident Evil style, with a good balance between confrontations and puzzles, in a busy environment.

Village builds on what has been achieved with RE7, improves all the technical and playable aspects and introduces new mechanics. The setting is impeccable and offers terrifying moments.

For 39.99 euros

NEO: The World Ends With You (80)

For fourteen long years, watching a sequel to The World Ends With You seemed like an unattainable dream. And yet here we are, in 2021 and talking about NEO: The World Ends With You.

NEO: The World Ends With You preserves the identity of the original, which means that we are facing a refreshing, unique and stylish title, but at the same time it knows how to reinvent itself without neglecting depth and content that treasures the genre. In short: we are facing a new jewel of the JRPG.

For 34.99 euros

And although it may seem silly, We want to highlight the fact that NEO: The World Ends With You comes to us translated into Spanish. It is quite probable that one of the reasons why the original did not take off completely in Spain was the lack of translation, so we celebrate that the sequel arrives in perfect Spanish.

