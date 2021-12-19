In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has quickly become one of the most vibrant technology companies in the world. In addition to its dozens of mobile models, it also has a huge ecosystem of products and sub-brands with which it collaborates.

The good thing that Xiaomi has so many products is that it is very easy to find one that is perfect for a fan of the brand. Because, If you have to give a gift to a Xiaomi fan, this list of products will be of great help.

Right now you can find all these Xiaomi products at good prices, even being so close to Christmas. What’s more, you have options that can be sent on time as a Christmas gift.

Xiaomi Pad 5 for € 435

11-inch Android tablet with 2K resolution. Snapdragon 860 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is the new tablet of the well-known brand that is giving a lot to talk about. In our review we have already seen how well it works and for a price as tight as the one it has, it can be one of the best Android tables of the moment.

It has an 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 860 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a large 8760mAh battery, and WiFi 6.

It is a perfect complement for any Xiaomi fan and can now be found at 435 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation, fast charging in its case, fast connectivity with two devices and autonomy of up to 6 hours per charge.

The new ones Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro They are headphones with active noise cancellation with a very reasonable price and all the advantages of TWS headphones.

They have active noise cancellation that eliminates outside noise of up to 35 db, in addition to having a modern and quite compact design. Its autonomy is up to 6 hours of playback and up to 28 hours with its charging case.

They have up to fast charging, in just 10 minutes of charging you will have 3 hours of use. You will find them on Amazon for less than 60 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

It is difficult for a Xiaomi fan not to have an activity bracelet of the brand, but if not, do not hesitate. This activity bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It is a first class gift. Also, very cheap, because now it costs 37 euros.

It has a heart rate sensor, it can measure your steps, burn calories and warn you when you should get up to move a little in your day to day.

In the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review that we have published you can learn more about it.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro for € 183

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro on eBay

By now everyone would need an air purifier in their home considering the high levels of pollution in cities and that the air quality is getting worse, also due to allergies.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro It is a powerful smart air purifier with WiFi connection and OLED panel that filters the air and expels it from all sides to keep your home in a clean environment without bad odors.

It is a perfect model to filter the air in rooms up to 60m2, so it will be suitable for large rooms such as living rooms or small offices.

You can buy it on eBay Spain for 183 euros with free shipping.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2H is the version without a screen and up to 31m2 that is cheaper, now only 101 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Watch It is one of the smartwatches of the Chinese brand that can be obtained on sale for less than 110 euros.

It is a perfect GPS smartwatch for anyone who wants to do some exercise and have their notifications and smart functions on their wrist. A step beyond the activity wristbands and that has proven to be a good cheap smartwatch.

It has a very good autonomy, a remarkable screen quality and sports metering as the main positive points.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1de 50 “

50-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with the latest version of Android TV and Chromecast.

Xiaomi has a good collection of Smart TVs in Spain. One of their models on offer and that has very good opinions is this Xiaomi Mi TV P1 50-inch. And it is that for only 389 euros, it is a very good option as a Christmas gift.

It is a 50-inch Smart TV compatible with 4K video and HDR10. It has Android TV, Google Assistant and Chromecast integrated. Therefore you will not miss any streaming application or even games.

In ComputerHoy.com we have tested this model, but 55 inches. You can read all our results in the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 review.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Xiaomi mop robot vacuum cleaner with intelligent LDS navigation. It has a suction power of 2100 Pa and 3 cleaning modes.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P It is one of the brand’s robotic vacuum cleaners that can become – by far – one of the best gifts you can give someone.

This robot vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 2100 Pa, a laser navigation system and 12 sensors to avoid collisions and navigate your home by recognizing different rooms. It also has a function to pass the mop and to mop the floor, with a separate tank from that of the solids.

You can find it on Amazon for less than 300 euros.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and included charging case. Its battery autonomy is about five hours with each new recharge.

The cheapest fully wireless headphones from Xiaomi are the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic And you can find them on sale on Amazon for less than 26 euros.

They have Bluetooth 5.0, a pin design that houses the battery that is capable of lasting up to 5 hours with a full charge and up to 20 hours with its charging case.

Thanks to the dual microphones you can make calls focusing on your voice and not on external noises.

Xiaomi Mi AIOT Router AX3600

A powerful router capable of creating a network that goes through walls and reaches the end of your house. With its amplifiers, it is one of the best WiFi 6 routers you can buy right now, and at an affordable price.

Everyone needs to make the most of the internet connection they pay for, that is why routers are a product that should be updated when you have a connection that you pay for every month and you notice that you do not get the maximum speed or coverage.

Take the step to WiFi 6 with this Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AX3600 router. It has an optimized design to achieve the maximum possible coverage and improve the internet speed of all your devices.

It has WiFi 6, dual band 2.4GHz and 5 GHz, MU-MIMO technology to connect at maximum speed to different devices at the same time, in addition to accepting hundreds of Internet of things devices, such as light bulbs, plugs, speakers, vacuum cleaners, Smart TV … and many more connected at the same time.

It can be purchased on Amazon for less than 80 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

The scooter My Electric Scooter 1S It is an intermediate model of Xiaomi electric scooter. It is not the cheapest model, but for a little more you have a faster model with more autonomy.

It only weighs 12.5 kg so you can take it wherever you want, since in just 3 seconds you can fold it up and put it on public transport or in your car. It reaches a maximum speed of 25km / h and has a range of up to 30 kilometers.

It is on sale for 349 euros on Amazon.

