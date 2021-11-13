In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has many products for sale and you may know about them. They are useful and very cheap.

The number of products that Xiaomi has for sale in some countries such as China is so large that it would be impossible to summarize them here. Only a small handful of them arrive in Spain, although there are more and more.

Not all the devices that Xiaomi makes are mobile phones or very expensive products, actually they have many products that are very cheap and accessible to all budgets that can surely be of use to you.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

These are some of the products that Xiaomi has for sale in Spain or that they can deliver to you in Spain, which are not very famous but you will surely want more than one. In addition, their prices are very tight and you will not have to spend a lot.

You can get them in stores like AliExpress or Amazon, where if you sign up for Amazon Prime you can take them with you with free and fast shipping. In addition, you will have a 30-day free trial and access to all its services.

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 at Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 It is a small LED lamp that you can put on practically any surface and place. It runs on batteries and has a motion sensor that activates when only in low light.

It is a perfect light to put in the bathroom and not have to turn on the main light at night, or in a hallway or stairs to avoid tripping. You can buy it on Amazon for 21 euros.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb at Amazon

If connected bulbs are your thing, one of the cheapest you can get right now is from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb is an E27 warm white light bulb that has a WiFi connection to control it from your application or link it with the Google assistant, Alexa or Siri.

The best thing is the price, it only costs 6.40 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic They are cheap and perfect totally wireless headphones as the first headphones of this type.

They have a battery life of up to 20 hours with its charging box, independently they have about 4 hours of autonomy. In addition, calls will be heard better with the cancellation of ambient noise in your microphone. Pairing is quick and they have touch-friendly playback controls.

In AliExpress Plaza you can find them for 23 euros with free shipping from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock in AliExpress Plaza

My Smart Clock unifies two products in one: a bedside clock with a virtual assistant like Google’s.

This small clock with a 5-inch screen in full color shows information about the time, time and date and even notifications of your alarms. You can ask the Google Assistant anything that will show you answers on its screen, even videos with Chromecast function.

It can be purchased for 42 euros at AliExpress Plaza. You can check how it works in our analysis.

Xiaomi Mi Power Strip

Xiaomi Mi Power Strip on Amazon

As simple as it is useful. This strip Xiaomi Mi Power Strip It has been sold in Spain for a long time and it is perfect to connect all your products.

It has 3 grounded plugs and 3 USB ports so you can forget about the mobile or tablet charger. It is available on Amazon for 29 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2

Xiaomi Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2 on Amazon

Small, easy to integrate between your furniture and very useful for your home. That’s how it is Xiaomi Mi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2, a sensor with LCD screen that integrates thermometer and humidity meter in a single product.

It can be integrated between Xiaomi connected products but you will need the Xiaomi Bluetooth connection bridge. It costs less than 9 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker in AliExpress Plaza

My Smart Speaker It is a smart speaker in a small metal body that combines good sound quality with the Google assistant in one product.

You don’t have to buy a Google speaker to have the Google Assistant in your home. With this Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker, with a power of 12 W, you have enough to put music, news or for the assistant to answer questions.

It costs less than 48 euros on AliExpress Plaza, shipping is free and delivery fast.

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod at Amazon

Are selfie sticks still in fashion? Surprisingly yes. Many people continue to buy them because it is a simple way to take the mobile away to take group photos.

Xiaomi has this telescopic tripod My Selfie Stick Tripod, which also includes a small Bluetooth remote control to take photos.

It will only cost you 22.79 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi 65 W Fast Charger with GaN

Xiaomi Mi 65 W Fast Charger with GAN Tech at Amazon

Everyone needs a charger for their mobile or tablet, but not all are made equal. If what you prioritize is that your mobile charges as fast as possible, you will need this charger Xiaomi Mi 65 W Fast Charger.

Not only does it have a power of 65W that would be compatible with some laptops, it also uses GaN technology that minimizes the size of the components, therefore it is a very small charger.

It is compatible with any mobile and cable with USB-C to USB-C, Lightning or microUSB connection. Its price is 36.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Powerbank 3

Xiaomi Mi Powerbank 3 on AliExpress

Portable batteries are the best products you can have when your mobile runs out of power and you don’t have a plug nearby. Trust us, you will miss it when you need it.

This external battery Xiaomi Mi Powerbank 3 has a capacity of 10,000mAh and it is perfect to recharge your mobile two or three times. It is also very cheap, it only costs 20 euros in AliExpress Plaza with shipping from Spain.

You can also buy it at PcComponentes for 22 euros

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.