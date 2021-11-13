A 10-year-old girl took her own life last weekend after being bullied at a primary school in North Salt Lake, Utah. The victim, Isabella “Izzy” Faith Tichenor, who was a student at Foxboro Elementary School, had warned her family that she was being bullied by her schoolmates.

Izzy had been constantly harassed for her status as a autism and also for his skin color, said her relatives and assured that the minor felt “belittled and intimidated”.

“We are going to be Izzy’s voice, we are going to ring the bell as loud as we can, because we are going to stop this harassment. That girl had a spark, that girl had hopes and dreams,” the girl’s grandmother told the media .

They also stressed that on repeated occasions They tried to get the district to intervene before the worst happened, but they received no help from officials.

“As any parent would, we reported this abuse to her teachers, the school administration, and the district administration. They did nothing to protect Izzy. They did not correct the children’s behavior, so this child’s torment continued. day after day, “said Brittany Tichenor-Cox, Izzy’s mother.

The mother even said that her teacher did not like her and remembered what her daughter once said to her: “She does not say ‘hello’ (the teacher), she says ‘hello’ to all the other children”.

She said that on one occasion, the teacher told the class that the students smelled bad, Izzy believed that her teacher was referring to her because several children specifically responded by threatening her on the playground and telling her that she stunk because of the color of her skin.

Tichenor-Cox said that, in response, Izzy brought a bottle of air freshener to school to use as perfume.

Finally, the mother said that there was no indication that Izzy was thinking of committing suicide. “I didn’t know she thought like that. I was so involved with her at school. You don’t know what a child is going through mentally,” she said.

The day Izzy died, her mother said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“Just before he passed away, we were talking about doing the report for his school,” Tichenor-Cox recalled to KSL-TV, noting that he then walked away, and just a few minutes later, two of her other children alerted her that Izzy had died after they found her body.

The minor’s death occurs two weeks after the United States Department of Justice issued an investigation report on the alleged mismanagement in cases of harassment of the Davis School District.

The report says there was “severe and pervasive” bullying in their schools for years of African American, Asian and Hispanic students, all of whom were ignored.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

A 10-year-old girl took her own life last weekend after being bullied at a primary school in North Salt Lake, Utah. The victim, Isabella “Izzy” Faith Tichenor, who was a student at Foxboro Elementary School, had warned her family that she was being bullied by her schoolmates.

Izzy had been constantly harassed for her status as a autism and also for his skin color, said her relatives and assured that the minor felt “belittled and intimidated”.

“We are going to be Izzy’s voice, we are going to ring the bell as loud as we can, because we are going to stop this harassment. That girl had a spark, that girl had hopes and dreams,” the girl’s grandmother told the media .

They also stressed that on repeated occasions They tried to get the district to intervene before the worst happened, but they received no help from officials.

“As any parent would, we reported this abuse to her teachers, the school administration, and the district administration. They did nothing to protect Izzy. They did not correct the children’s behavior, so this child’s torment continued. day after day, “said Brittany Tichenor-Cox, Izzy’s mother.

The mother even said that her teacher did not like her and remembered what her daughter once said to her: “She does not say ‘hello’ (the teacher), she says ‘hello’ to all the other children”.

She said that on one occasion, the teacher told the class that the students smelled bad, Izzy believed that her teacher was referring to her because several children specifically responded by threatening her on the playground and telling her that she stunk because of the color of her skin.

Tichenor-Cox said that, in response, Izzy brought a bottle of air freshener to school to use as perfume.

Finally, the mother said that there was no indication that Izzy was thinking of committing suicide. “I didn’t know she thought like that. I was so involved with her at school. You don’t know what a child is going through mentally,” she said.

The day Izzy died, her mother said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“Just before he passed away, we were talking about doing the report for his school,” Tichenor-Cox recalled to KSL-TV, noting that he then walked away, and just a few minutes later, two of her other children alerted her that Izzy had died after they found her body.

The minor’s death occurs two weeks after the United States Department of Justice issued an investigation report on the alleged mismanagement in cases of harassment of the Davis School District.

The report says there was “severe and pervasive” bullying in their schools for years of African American, Asian and Hispanic students, all of whom were ignored.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE