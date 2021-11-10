11/10/2021 at 11:28 CET

Valentina raffio

On the tenth day of the Glasgow Climate Summit (COP26), with only a few days to go until the end of this event, a hundred entities they have launched a new global pact to end the selling polluting cars by 2035. As announced early on Wednesday, the agreement plans to “reinforce zero-emission policies by 2030, end the sale of cars and vans with combustion engines in the main markets by 2035 and worldwide by 2040.”

The pledge is published with the signature of 31 countries, 38 sub-national governments, 11 automakers, 27 fleet owners and shared mobility companies. In total, it is estimated that the signatories represent almost 15% of the world automobile market; nearly one in four worldwide vehicle sales. The pact thus tries to put a stop to an industry that, today, supposes one fifth of global emissions of greenhouse gases and that, in addition, has become a serious public health problem in cities.

It is not the first and certainly not the last time that negotiations on how to curb the climate crisis have addressed the end of polluting vehicles. The European Union, in fact, has on the table a plan to eradicate the production and sale of gasoline engines, diesel and gas from 2035. Spain also plans to put an end to these vehicles, although the country has not added its signature to the agreement presented today. Barcelona and Catalonia has supported the initiative as a city and region.

Signatories of the agreement

The agreement is supported by governments such as Austria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Norway, Paraguay, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom. It has also been signed by cities and regions such as Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, Bologna, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, New York, Rome, Scotland and Wales. Among the companies that have supported the initiative are Ford Motor, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes Benz.