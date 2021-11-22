One piece It reaches 1000 chapters and I have the feeling that I could get rich if for the next few hours they gave me a euro every time someone starts talking about the laziness that such long animes give. All of us who keep the series up to date have been through that. We all had a first moment of doubt before letting go of the moorings, hoisting sails and throwing ourselves into the sea. A moment of hesitation that usually comes many, but many years after having met Luffy.

Because we pay more or less attention when we cross paths, the echo of their exploits usually awakens the memory of that first meeting. Memories of when the next King of the Pirates he was just a rookie, a freshwater buccaneer cruising the defunct Fox Kids, or perhaps Jetix, or K3, Nou 2, ETB and TVG. Maybe even the dangerous waters of Telecinco. The fact is that we all end up feeling his call, a flash of nostalgia and curiosity that prompts us to speculate on how long it may take to reach the Merry, and at the same time, we have all complained at the time of the resulting figure, losing the desire to try and postponing the trip again and again.

In my case, over the years I no longer had to hunt down the Merry, but the Sunny. Spoilers came to me from distant islands, from chapters too advanced to worry about them. Deaths that were said to be moving, wanted posters with strange faces, incorruptible words like gear, poneglyph, shichibukai, haki or younkou. I wondered if I had missed the opportunity to accompany the straw hats. If it wasn’t too many chapters, too much stuffing. Or worse, if he wasn’t too old or too busy. Because there is never a shortage of excuses for those who seek them.

“Too many chapters, too much stuffing, too long to catch up… The 1000 episodes of One Piece just feel like“ too much ”before we start. Afterwards, too little ”.

And yes, we are not going to fool ourselves. It takes time to catch up, and there are times that can be uphill. The community will always be divided by the schism of time skip, Oda is less and less embarrassed to show himself as a dirty old man and some story arcs like Skypiea, Thriller Bark, Fishman Island or Punk Hazard still give me chills of sheer drowsiness. Nor do I think I will ever cry as much as I did with the Water 7 saga. But still, I am going to tell you a secret: these 1000 chapters of One Piece only feel like “too many” when it has not yet shipped. heading to the new world. When Laugh Tale is already on the horizon they are also too much, but too little. The best is yet to come and although it does not seem to be the case, I wish we had another 1000 episodes ahead.

Because far from what it might seem, the series reaches its thousandth episode in a state of grace. Since the Wano arc began, animation has experienced the biggest leap in quality in its history. Never in its more than twenty years in broadcast has it been so ambitious and careful on a visual level. With the help of Tatsuya nagamine (responsible for the films One Piece Z and Dragon Ball Super: Broly), Toei Animation it has revitalized the work and banished any signs of fatigue. Between the technical advances and the drawing and design of what happens in the country of Wano, a continuous tribute to Hokusai and the Japanese painting ukiyo-e, the animation of One Piece is shining like never before and is capable of looking from you to you to anyone.

But if visually we are enjoying more than ever, at the plot level things are even better. We are before one of the highlights of the anime. Wano seems to be going to close plots that have been dragging on for years and presumably will lay the foundations of what will be the final stretch of One Piece. The long-awaited battle against Kaido and the revenge of Kinemon, baited for years (Punk Hazard -2013-, Dressrosa -2014-, Zou -2016-); the resolution of the Pirate Alliance with Law and the Worst generation (in precarious balance since 2012); the last disagreement with Big mom and the definitive incorporation of Jinbe (Recurring themes from Fishman Island Arc, 2011). Wano is the conclusion of more than a decade of intrigue, what we’ve been dreaming of seeing from the time skip of chapter 516. Luffy vs. the New World.

Speaking from that time machine that allows me to see the future (that is, the manga), my voice does not shake when promising that this chapter 1000 is just the starting gun to a conflict that will be as remembered and acclaimed as the Marineford War. Not only looming the best battle of the series (true 2 vs 5) and the best fights of many mugiwaras, but a continuous evolution of power ups for the protagonists, impossible to predict script twists and fundamental narrative advances towards the end of the series. And on top of that, it should be remembered that the Wano arc surpasses the already exceptional seasons of Dressrosa and Whole Cake Island. Has anime ever accumulated three sagas in a row of such a level during these 22 years? Even with Zou and Levely’s breaths involved, It has a full luster. Not to mention the recent flashback on Oden, White beard and Goal D. Roger, one of the most beautiful, emotional and revealing of One Piece.

“I can’t think of a better time to start or resume One Piece. You have to get rid of prejudices and laziness from above ”.

I honestly can’t think of best time to start or resume One Piece. Because even if those who sign up for the first time arrive with Wano concluded (and it remains to be seen, it would be rare for it to end in 2022), they would land just in time for one piece act three. A final stretch in which my spyglass glimpses the visit to Elbaf, the reunion with Shanks, the final war against the World Government, the expected duel with Kurohige and the passage through the last island of the Grand Line, with the discovery of One Piece and the proclamation of Luffy as King of the Pirates. And I don’t even think it’s going to happen in that order! As will be the awakening of the akuma no mi de Luffy? What happened during the lost century? Are the D. and the One Piece what we all expect after learning the theory of the binks sake? Which straw hat will Oda end up with to break our hearts for life? There will be a new time skip as an epilogue?

It is difficult not to sound like a fan who has been carried away by emotion and illusion with such a horizon before us. But even more difficult is to create something that, 1000 chapters later, still provokes your followers the same desire and the same silly smiles of the first day. Happiness is seeing the Crunchyroll and Toei Animation logos appear on your screen every Sunday. That is why you have to put it in value and shake off prejudices and laziness from above. One Piece has reached a thousand episodes, but it does so being even more recommended than when it had half and with the best is yet to comer. Come with me, let’s go now, this is going to start …

