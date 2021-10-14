10/14/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

The 31st edition of the eDreams Half Marathon of Barcelona that next Sunday October the 17thStarting at 8:45 am, it will be held in its usual urban circuit of 21,097 km. It will have 10,000 runners (2,000 women) from 80 different countries.

The test was presented this Thursday in the Lluís Companys Room of the Barcelona City Council, in a ceremony chaired by David Escudé, Councilor for Sports of the Barcelona City Council; Cristian Llorens, CEO of RPM, the organizing company; and Javier Bellido, CEO of eDreams, main sponsor of the race.

Escudé recalled that the Barcelona Half Marathon was “the last race before the pandemic” (it was run in February 2020). “Now we can say that it will be the first of the ‘new normal’ with the Barcelona brand,” he added.

Llorens thanked Escudé for the support to continue having tests of this level in Barcelona. “The motto of this year, ‘Time to be the first’ (time to be the first), already speaks of our objectives, remembering that in the circuit two world records have already been broken,” he stressed.

In the men’s category, the objective is to improve the record of the test held by the Ethiopian Mule Washiun, winner in 2018, with a time of 59:44. He and last year’s winner, Kenyan Víctor Chumo, with 59:58, are the only two runners who have lost the hour in the Catalan capital.

In order to break this record, there will be the Ugandan Stephen Kissa, 25, second classified last year and who arrives with a best mark of 58.56, achieved on November 29 in New Delhi (India), and the Eritrean Aron Kilfe, 23, with a best of 59:51 (2018).

Kifle was an Olympian in Tokyo 2020 and a bronze in the 2018 Valencia World Half Marathon. Kenyan Daniel Kemoi completes the trio of favorites with a best time of 1h.00: 25, achieved in Temple (Arizona) last year.

The 26-year-old Moroccan Hispanic Mourad Mounim, with a best time of 1:05:55 (Granollers, 6/5/2021), the 34-year-old Ricard Pastó of Lleida and with 1:06:35 (Granollers 5/6 / 2021) and Sergio Enriquez from Badalona, ​​with 1h.07: 18, are the favorites of the Spanish representation.

The men’s participation includes fifteen European athletes with times less than 1h.07 from Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal, Austria, Great Britain, France, Lithuania and Spain.

In the women’s category, four African runners start as favorites: the Kenyan Brillian Kipkoech, with a best time of 1h.06: 56, the Ethiopian Asnakesh Awoke, 25 years old and with a time of 1h.07: 10, achieved with her second placed in last year’s edition, and the Kenyan Sandrafelis Tuei, 23 years old and with 1h.08: 19 (Lisbon 2019) and Caren Chebet, 21 years old and 1h.09: 20.

His goal is to break the record for the Barcelona Half Marathon, held since February 15, 2015 by Kenyan Florence Kiplagat, with a time of 1:05:09 and that his moment was a world record. It is currently the 13th best brand of all time.

As for the current world record, it is held by the Ethiopian Yalemzert Yehualaw, with 1h.03: 44, achieved in Larne (United Kingdom) on August 29.

The Hispanic Moroccan Hasna Bahom, with 1h.16: 37, the Riojan Marta Castroviejo, with 1h.16: 47, and the Tortoise Mireia Guarner, debutant in the distance and with a best marathon mark of 2h.58: 14 (Frankfurt 2018) are the Spanish assets.

The Barcelona half marathon maintains the distinctive Gold Label, the highest distinction awarded by the World Athletics (International Athletics Federation) to road races in athletics and that only have twelve half marathon events in the world.