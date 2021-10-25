10/25/2021 at 10:32 AM CEST

Stephen Curry He again led the balanced attack of the Golden State Warriors by contributing 27 points that helped them beat the Sacramento Kings 107-119 on the road, in a duel between California teams.

Curry He also became the first player in Warriors history to amass 5,000 assists, and Golden State improved its early-season mark to 3-0.

The Warriors All-Star point guard finished the game with a double-double by distributing 10 assists and grabbing seven rebounds.

The two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the league has contributed at least 20 points and 10 assists in the Warriors’ opening games.

The escort Jordan poole reached 22 points and the veteran power forward Draymond green He had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists, which also helped the Warriors win.

While the Mexican-American forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who came out of reserve, added three points, two rebounds and two assists in the 15 minutes he played.

Toscano-Anderson he scored a three-shot field goal, including a two-shot triple, missed the personnel line, and recovered a ball.

The eaves Harrison Barnes, a former Warriors player, scored 24 points as the leader of the Kings (2-1) who suffered their first loss so far this season.

While the pivot Richaun holmes He was again the best in the inside game, getting a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds with the Kings who suffered the second consecutive loss.