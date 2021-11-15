

Travis Scott.

Attendees injured during the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, along with the families of some of the deceased, presented 108 lawsuits against Travis scott (whose name is Jacques Berman Webster II) and the producer of the Live Nation event, reported the US portal The New York Post.

The claims, which also point to rapper Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham), who shared the stage with Scott, have been exposed in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, more than a week after the tragedy.

“The deadly wave of people and its aftermath came right in front of Webster and Graham. However, they continued with their performance while the medical staff struggled to reach the many concert-goers who were unconscious and injured, ”he alleged. Niaara goods, who claims he got injured in the middle of the crowd and asks $ 1 dollar compensation.

Among the defendants are the rapper’s record company for hits like “Oh My Dis Side,” Cactus Jack Records; Houston-based production company Scoremore LLC; producer Sascha Stone Guttfreund; ASM Global, which manages the stadium; and Harris County Sports and Convention Corp, owner of the venue.

Contemporary Services Corp., a Northridge, California-based company whose website lists it as a “leader in crowd management,” was also the subject of several lawsuits.

One of the lawsuits claims that the women were sexually assaulted by members of the crowd during the crowd..

The 9-year-old’s family, Ezra Blount, filed a lawsuit Tuesday after her son fell into a coma from being crushed by the crowd.

The parents of Madison dubiski They filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 23-year-old daughter.

Authorities said that in addition to the 528 Houston police officers present at the event, Live Nation had 755 private security personnel at the festival.

On Tuesday another was presented on behalf of Bharti shahani, 22, who was retired on Wednesday when she died.

Chaos count

Nine people died and more than 300 were injured, including a 9-year-old boy who was left in a coma, during the performance of rapper Travis Scott, the first night of what would be a two-day concert festival in Houston, Texas.

Thousands of fans out of the 50,000 who packed the general admission concert rushed onto the stage, crushing and trampling others during Travis’ 40-minute show, who did not stop the event despite the chaos.