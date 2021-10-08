During the entire 2021 season there were more than 100 venezuelans who were present in any of the teams of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

This season full of emotions until the end, delighting us with the talent of the Latino players, but highlighting that of the Venezuelan players who were more than 100 who made life in the MLB teams this 2021 campaign.

According to Ignacio Serrano, there were 109 players who saw action in the 2021 season of Las Mayores where 101 saw action in at least one game of the season, five players were injured all year and three did not play a game in MLB.

After the surprise call from Juan Yépez on Wednesday by the San Luis Cardinals, Yépez becomes the first Venezuelan to reach MLB in the postseason without having previously gone through the regular round.

Here the report:

This is the definitive list: 109 Venezuelans went through the #Big League in 2021. In total, 101 saw action in at least one game, 5 were injured all year and 3 were in the #MLB without playing. The note: https://t.co/kviOJEdrjK pic.twitter.com/C3bvOaszM3 – Ignacio Serrano (@IgnacioSerrano) October 8, 2021

Yépez was not the only Venezuelan who was left without playing, receiver Tomas Telis and pitcher José Mujica were in the same situation all season.

The players who were on the Major League Baseball roster but on the disabled list were Yonny Chirinos, José “Cafecito” Martínez, José Gregorio Castillo, Edward Colina and Franklin Barreto.

In the American League in all divisions 46 Venezuelans were the ones who saw action.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (2)

Freddy Galvis (SS) Anthony Santander (OF).

RJOJAS BOSTON STOCKINGS (5).

Eduardo Rodríguez (P) Eduard Bazardo (P) Martín Pérez (P) Darwinzon Hernández (P) Marwin González (IF).

YANKEES OF NEW YORK (2).

Gleyber Torres (2B-SS) Rougned Odor (2B).

TAMPA BAY RAYS (1)

On the disabled list since Opening Day:

TORONTO BLUEJAYS (2)

Anthony Castro (P) Breyvic Valera (IF)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (2)

José Ruiz (P) César Hernández (2B).

CLEVELAND INDIANS (3).

Wilson Ramos (C) César Hernández (2B) Andrés Giménez (SS)

DETROIT TIGERS (5)

– Wilson Ramos (C), Miguel Cabrera (1B-BD), Renato Núñez (1B), Harold Castro (IF-OF), Víctor Reyes (OF).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (4).

Carlos Hernández (P) Salvador Pérez (C) Sebastián Rivero (C) Edward Olivares (OF).

MINNESOTA TWINS (4)

Willians Astudillo (C-IF-OF), Tomás Telis (C, only on active roster, no action), Luis Arráez (IF).

On the disabled list since Opening Day: Edward Colina (P).

HOUSTON STARS (4)

Luis García (L) Nivaldo Rodríguez (L) José Altuve (2B) Abraham Toro (IF)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (5)

Junior Guerra (P), José Suárez (P), José Quijada (P), Luis Rengifo (IF).

On the disabled list since Opening Day:Franklin Barreto (IF).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (4)

Jesús Luzardo (P) Deolis Guerra (P) Elvis Andrus (SS) Yusmeiro Petit (P)

SEATTLE SAILORS (3)

Luis Torrens (C) José Godoy (C) Abraham Toro (IF).

TEXAS RANGERS (2)

Yoel Pozo (C) Yonny Hernández (IF).

For its part in the National League, the number of Venezuelans who were present in the best baseball in the world were 65.

ATLANTA BRACES (6)

William Contreras (C) Ehire Adrianza (IF) Orlando Arcia (SS) Pablo Sandoval (IF) Ender Inciarte (OF) Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF).

PHILLIES OF OHILADELPHIA (6)

José Alvarado (P) Ranger Suárez (P) Mauricio Llovera (P) Rafael Marchán (C) Ronald Torreyes (IF) Odúbel Herrera (OF).

MIAMI MARLINS (7)

Eliéser Hernández (P) Pablo López (P) Jesús Luzardo (P) Luis Madero (P) Sandy León (C) Jesús Aguilar (1B Miguel Rojas (SS).

NEW YORK METS (5)

Carlos Carrasco (P) Luis Guillorme (IF) José Peraza (IF) Wilfredo Tovar (IF)

On the disabled list since Opening Day: José «Cafecito» Martínez (1B-OF).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (6)

Andrés Machado (P) Luis Avilán (P) Hernán Pérez (IF) Alcides Escobar (SS) Humberto Arteaga (IF) Gerardo Parra (OF).

CUBS CHICAGO (6)

Adbert Alzolay (P) Willson Contreras (C) José Lobatón (C) Robinson Chirinos (C) Ildemaro Vargas (IF) Rafael Ortega (OF).

CINCINNATI REDS (1)

MILWAUKEE BREWERS (4)

Orlando Arcia (SS) Manuel Piña (C) Omar Narváez (C) Eduardo Escobar (IF) Avisail García (OF).

PIRATES OF PITTSBURGH (3)

Luis Oviedo (P) Miguel Yajure (P) Ildemaro Vargas (IF).

CARDINALS OF SAN LUIS (3)

Alí Sánchez (C) José Rondón (IF) Juan Yépez (1B, only on active roster and in the playoffs, without seeing action).

D-BAKCS OF ARIZONA (4)

Eduardo Escobar (IF) Asdrúbal Cabrera (IF) Ildemaro Vargas (IF) David Peralta (OF).

COLORADO ROCKIES (7)

Jhoulys Chacín (P) Germán Márquez (P) Antonio Senzatela (P) Jesús Tinoco (P) José Mujica (P, only active roster, no action) Elías Díaz (C) Yonathan Daza (OF)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (2)

Brusdar Graterol (P) Keibert Ruiz (C).

PADRES DE SAN DIEGO (3)

Pedro Ávila (P), Tucupita Marcano (IF).

On the disabled list since Opening Day: José Gregorio Castillo (P).

GIANTS OF SAN FRANCISCO (4)

José Álvarez (P) Kervin Castro (P) Wilmer Flores (IF) Thairo Estrada (IF).

NOTE

There are total numbers that are affected because players such as Ildemaro Vargas, Orlando Arcia, Wilson Ramos, César Hernández, Abraham Toro, Jesús Luzardo, Eduardo Escobar were with more than one team in the 2021 MLB season.