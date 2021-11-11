In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We tell you live everything that has to do with 11/11 in stores like AliExpress, with offers and coupons updated in real time.

Today is the 11.11 of AliExpress and dozens of Asian stores, an important holiday in China that allows you to buy thousands of products at discounted prices, from telephones to clothing, through home electronics or sports.

Sometimes it is very difficult to find the most important bargains of 11.11, especially since they change and vary throughout the day, depending on the stock or the durability of the discount coupons that are needed.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

NoComputerHoy.com will monitor here everything that happens today in stores like AliExpress, from the coupons that are still active, the best offers of the moment and everything you need to know to save as much as possible on 11.11.

We recommend you also follow our channel of offers on Telegram to be aware of the latest bargains in real time on your mobile.

Best offers of 11.11

In this section we will be adding some of the best offers available in real time, with updates when the units run out or a discount code is activated that allows access to some other bargain.

Keep in mind that depending on whether you are a new user or not and the version of the product you buy, the price may vary.

Coupons available for 11.11

There are many coupons that circulate on the network, although not all of them work, so it is difficult to arrive on time because some also have limited uses.

For now, these are the ones that AliExpress officially has available:

ESD114: it will discount 4 euros for purchases of 30 euros ESD119: it will discount 9 euros for purchases of 60 euros D11ES16: it will discount 16 euros for purchases of 80 euros ESD1115: it will discount 15 euros for purchases of 100 euros ESD1118: it will discount 18 euros on purchases of 129 euros ESD1129: it will discount 29 euros on purchases of 190 euros D11ES50: it will discount 50 euros on purchases of 250 euros ESD1143: it will discount 43 euros on purchases of 300 euros

We will add new codes as they become available.

What time do the 11.11 deals start?

Although the 11.11 AliExpress deals are dated November 11, keep in mind that they do not start at midnight, as in the case of Black Friday on Amazon.

Officially the sales start at 09:00 in mainland Spain, at which time all offers will be activated with their respective coupons.

It is important to go fast to get one of those codes applied before they are completely exhausted.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.