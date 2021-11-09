In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

11.11, the big day of AliExpress deals and discounts, is approaching. These coupons will help you save even more on your purchases.

AliExpress is preparing for one of the most important days of online shopping on the internet, the famous 11.11. It is a day similar to Black Friday or Prime Day, but that has its origin in the singles day in China.

The well-known Chinese store is preparing for a day of discounts and cheaper than normal novelties in millions of products. But luckily, In addition to their low prices, there are ways to make your purchases even cheaper.

AliExpress is well known for its low price system, but also for its extras to save money. We talk about the coupons and discount codes that you can find on their website.

This year during 11.11 you will be able to find millions of cheap products, but if you reach a minimum expenditure, you can add a code that will save you a lot of money.

Official AliExpress Coupons 11.11

This 2021 there are several official coupons to spend during 11.11 on AliExpress.

These are official coupons for this special event on 11.11 and that you can only spend between November 11 and until November 14 at 8:59 (peninsular time in Spain).

ESD114: it will discount 4 euros on purchases of 30 euros ESD1115: it will discount 15 euros on purchases of 100 euros ESD1129: it will discount 29 euros on purchases of 190 euros ESD1143: it will discount 43 euros on purchases of 300 euros

How to use coupons on AliExpress

You just have to add all the products you are looking for to your cart. When you want to make the payment on AliExpress, before paying you will have a space to write codes and coupons.

Add the corresponding coupon taking into account the total you are going to spend and you will see how the price goes down.

To this you have to add the seller coupons that can be obtained on the page of each product.

Extra discounts during 11.11

If in addition to these coupons and seller coupons you want to save more money, you have other options to do so.

If you make the payment With a PayPal account you can save 3 euros on the first purchase when paying more than 20 euros.

Instead, If you have an AliPay account you can save 5 euros on the first purchase on 11.11.

