Everything you need to know about purchases during the 11.11 in AliExpress and AliExpress Plaza.

AliExpress is preparing for one of the most important days of the year, the famous 11.11. Also known as Singles’ Day because of its origin in China and that allows us to buy millions of cheaper products in the famous store.

As in past editions, this 11.11 will be a perfect day to shop in electronics, technology and many other product categories that are available on AliExpress and AliExpress Plaza.

This shopping day rivals Black Friday, which is getting closer and closer. So this month of November will be excellent for your savings because you will not have to spend so much money on those products that you want to buy.

If you were waiting until November 11 to make cheaper purchases on AliExpress, read on to learn everything you need to know to save even more.

When the 11.11 offers start

Officially AliExpress offers will begin on November 11 at 9 a.m. peninsular time. From that moment the prices marked with the special purple banners will be official.

You can also start using the exclusive coupons that can only be used at the 11.11 shopping party and which we will discuss below.

What coupons are available for 11.11

Discount coupons are one of the biggest claims of AliExpress because it can save you a lot of money on your final purchase. The more you spend, the more discounts you can get.

These are the coupons that can be used on 11.11 from November 11 at 9 in the morning. They will expire on November 13 at 8:59:59, peninsular time in Spain.

ESD114: it will discount 4 euros on purchases of 30 euros ESD119: it will discount 9 euros on purchases of 60 euros D11ES16: it will discount 16 euros on purchases of 80 euros ESD1115: it will discount 15 euros on purchases of 100 euros ESD1118: it will discount 18 euros on purchases of 129 euros ESD1129: it will discount 29 euros on purchases of 190 euros D11ES50: it will discount 50 euros on purchases of 250 euros ESD1143: it will discount 43 euros on purchases of 300 euros

Exclusively on Wednesday, November 10, the day before 11.11, If you use the code COLLECT IT you can save 40 euros on purchases over 80 euros.

You have to keep in mind that not all AliExpress sellers adhere to these coupons and that most use a limit of products for sale compatible with these discounts. That is why it is so important to access the offers and buy them as soon as possible.

Remember that to use these discounts you have to add them by hand in the “Order Summary” before making the payment.

Extra discounts with PayPal and AliPay

If you want even more discounts, don’t hesitate to add a new payment method to AliExpress. We are talking about PayPal, because your first purchase paying with PayPal will deduct 3 euros.

If you are an AliPay user, the same will happen to you, but you will save 5 euros on the first purchase.

Add your favorite products to the shopping cart

Don’t you want to run out of that product that you are eager to buy and that you have seen on AliExpress? Don’t waste time and go to the page or the application right now and add to cart.

By adding them to the cart, you will only have to return to the cart on the same 11.11 in the morning to secure a unit and buy it comfortably, without having to go back to the store.

If you want to know how cheap a product will be during 11.11, you just have to see the purple box that appears on its file. That is the starting price only during 11.11 and without taking into account the discount coupons that you can add.

Pay attention to seller coupons

The Vendor coupons are discounts offered by stores on products that they sell themselves and that can be combined with global coupons.

Seller coupons shown in orange and you can quickly see how much money you can deduct for each purchase, taking into account that they apply depending on how much you spend in that store.

The best trick is to click on all the buttons Get you to find yourself and thus see in the shopping cart what discounts are applied.

AliExpress Plaza also has important offers

Although when we think of AliExpress we may do so at very cheap prices for products that are shipped from China, AliExpress actually has a store in Spain.

AliExpress Plaza It is its local version, with products from international and national sellers that ship from Spain.

By shipping locally delivery times are much shorter. Most usually take 3 to 5 business days. In addition, you will get the 2-year European guarantee on most technological products.

