BMW is an expert brand in small details, and every generation of BMW M3 is full of them. These are the 11 highlights from the E30 to today!

Excellence is in the small details. More if possible when we talk about the automotive industry, and in that BMW is an expert.

The new BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition recently hit the roads with drastic changes to their lines, mechanical additions and more power than ever.

But what got all the attention were the front grills. A detail (and nod) from BMW to the past times of the brand that did not leave anyone indifferent. But it is not the first time design adventure in the M3 series.

The rear view mirrors of the BMW M3 E36

One of the most precious treasures of the 90s: the rear-view mirrors of the BMW M3 E36.

Japanese influence? More than one noticed it at the time, and today they are still wonderful.

The rims of the BMW M3 E46

Rims in 19 ” that came to go up in price year after year.

And it is that they are highly coveted by BMW lovers due to their lines, which make them more than worthy heiresses of the famous Styling 32.

The roll cage of the BMW M3 E92 GTS

If there are seats bucket, there must be harness. And already put to go to the track, it goes with everything and with a good roll cage. The M3 E92 GTS The rear row of seats was dispensed with for a safety arch.

A racing car that was not quite racing, but between the V8 engine, its design and skidding … You are forgiven.

The wheel arches of the BMW M3 E30

The BMW M3 E30 everyone likes it. A true strain classic, full of many details. But among the best, the widened wheel arches. From behind and in front, presence.

And from the sides, elegance. Pure balance.

And what the hell, the spoiler of the BMW M3 E30 too

Specifically, it is the standard spoiler on the BMW M3 E30 with an additional flap in the rear area.

It belongs to the versions EVO and racing of the BMW model.

Yes, the entire E30 is a marvel

The front bumper that the BMW M3 E36 would later inherit, the original BBS rims, the double exhaust outlet, the double grid grill so classic of the brand …

Anyway, you know what there is. And everything is really good.

Carbon fiber intake for the BMW M3 E46 CSL

These are details that make the difference, especially in the face of mechanical lovers.

If already he S54B32 6-cylinder in-line engine It’s a marvel (musical too), the carbon fiber intake that BMW put on it makes it even more special.

Before two exhaust pipes … But four better, right?

Both the E30 and the E36 had double tailpipes, but from the E46 generation, BMW switched to the four exhausts on all ‘M’ cars.

And it was a great step, because now they are the hallmark of the M Performance division.

The side grilles of the BMW M3 E46

It was a design decision that, a priori, could have been controversial.

But instead, the Side grille just before the doors added personality to the E46 next to the M3 emblem.

And speaking of grilles … The ones on the hood of the BMW M3 E92

He seems angry. And wanting to go sideways in the curves.

The V8 engine was powerful, and the heat had to be brought out somewhere, so two vents on the hood shortly before the windshield and a well-targeted hint of aggressiveness.

The carbon fiber reinforcement bar of the BMW M3 F80

Finally, and not least, the suspension setting of the BMW M3 F80 with a carbon fiber reinforcement bar in a somewhat unusual way.

They usually go over the engine block, but in this BMW M3 it moves to the front to avoid the entire power unit. Pure art!

This article was published on Top Gear.