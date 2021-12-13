In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you would like to give a scooter but don’t know which one, here are some suggestions in different price segments.

Little by little, electric scooters have taken over our cities, becoming practically omnipresent both in rental and ownership, since for many users they are a perfect way to get around on a daily basis.

Now that Christmas is coming You may be thinking of giving an electric scooter to your child, a relative or a friend. In such a case, there are so many models to choose from that it is difficult to take the plunge.

First of all, we recommend you read our electric scooter buying guide, with everything you need to know before buying one.

What’s more, we have compiled eleven models that would be a perfect gift, and some are also quite cheap.

iScooter with 20 km of battery for € 254

iScooter for € 254

Cecotec Bongo Serie A Connected with 25 km of battery for € 299

The Cecotec electric scooter has a 350 W motor and a battery that allows it to reach a range of up to 25 kilometers to be able to move around your city with total freedom, and it only weighs 13.5 kg. It connects to the mobile through an app.

HiBoy S2 Lite with 16 km of battery for € 299

Hiboy S2 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential with 25 km of battery for € 349

This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery autonomy with 25 km / h of maximum speed.

Smartgyro Baggio 10 with 25 km of battery for € 353

Smartgyro Baggio 10

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 with 25 km of battery for € 371

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

iScooter with seat and 40 km of battery for € 509

iScooter iX4

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 with 45 km of battery for € 549

This version of the popular Xiaomi scooter improves autonomy, already amounting to 45 km. In addition, it has a 300W motor much more suitable to overcome large slopes.

Aprilia eSR1 with 25 km of battery for € 561

Aprilia eSR1

Smartgyro Speedway with 45 km of battery for € 599

Smartgyro Speedway

Cecotec Bongo Series Z Off Road with 40 km of battery for € 649

Cecotec Bongo Z Series Offroad

